Some ICUs at California hospitals are completely full: 'It is the worst we have seen' https://t.co/QapEOe7dgS— Mark S. Getzfred (@marknyt) December 9, 2020
Unanimous Supreme Court Rules Against Military Service Members Convicted of Rapehttps://t.co/1xiYziXprl— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 11, 2020
(CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Black Americans hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine to trust the process -- in part because one of the scientists at the forefront of the vaccine's development is a Black woman.
The nation's top infectious disease expert, speaking at an event hosted by the National Urban League on Tuesday, said it was important to acknowledge the US history of racism in medical research and understand how that has fostered mistrust among some Black people.
I am humbled and excited by this call to serve. The scale of the challenges ahead demands a government that works for all Americans. We must restore trust in government through strong and equitable domestic policy that builds back better here at home. Let's GO! pic.twitter.com/lkCHXA0pXI— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) December 10, 2020
Joe Biden, in leaked audio, suggests GOP 'beat the living h--- out of us' over 'defund the police' https://t.co/ZZ1RtW1PBa— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 10, 2020
"Exclusive' by Jim Mustian @ AP.com, Dec. 10
WASHINGTON (AP) — An assistant FBI director retired after he was accused of drunkenly groping a female subordinate in a stairwell. Another senior FBI official left after he was found to have sexually harassed eight employees. Yet another high-ranking FBI agent retired after he was accused of blackmailing a young employee into sexual encounters.
An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents [....]
“White supremacy” update. https://t.co/2gtlMY0FjN— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) December 10, 2020
moving on from firearms...
Police weapons scheme offers £2 per knuckle-duster https://t.co/GTSXjlvp7f— Henry Meadows (@HenryMeadows001) December 10, 2020
Politico - 12/10/2020
Black Lives Matter power grab sets off internal revolt
At issue is whether grassroots energy can translate to influence inside the Beltway — and at what cost.
The Black Lives Matter movement is buckling under the strain of its own success, with tensions rising between local chapters and national leaders over the group’s goals, direction — and money.
America’s 651 billionaires have gained so much wealth during the coronavirus pandemic that they could fully pay for one-time $3,000 stimulus checks for every person in the United States and still be better off than they were before the crisis.
Why did so many men stick with Trump in 2020? The COVID-19 pandemic may have given him a way to reach more masculine men. Many of those men actually liked Trump's "shrug it off" approach. My story @FiveThirtyEight w/ @sidney_b, feat new @amersurveyctr data https://t.co/Hruj05OTbN
1/ We have disagreed with @gabriel_zucman in the past. But he is right on tax compliance. https://t.co/QrIFjXaIz8— Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) December 9, 2020
Arizona Republicans are openly insulting one another, bringing attention to the challenges the party faces as Arizona shifts to a battleground state.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2020
"There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years." https://t.co/3LXxzujQdx
.@JaneMayerNYer "they say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have. They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said & getting upset." https://t.co/nAQAF7CFFg— Michael Luo (@michaelluo) December 10, 2020
Robert F. Smith has acknowledged his involvement in a 15-year scheme to hide more than $200 million in income and evade taxes, but he retains the support of the hall’s board.
What is a cultural institution to do when its chairman acknowledges major tax violations but is generous, well-liked, effective and a rare leader of color? In Carnegie Hall's case: stand by him. My story. https://t.co/6is9pFxAwr
Intensive Care Beds Are Nearing Capacity Across the Country, New Data Shows (current headline story)
More than a third of Americans live in areas where hospitals are running critically short of intensive care beds, new data shows.
Hospitals serving more than 100 million Americans reported having fewer than 15 percent of intensive care beds still available as of last week.
A Times analysis of reported data reveals a newly detailed picture of the nation’s hospital crisis.
By Lauren Leatherby, John Keefe, Lucy Tompkins, Charlie Smart and Matthew Conlen @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 9, WITH INTERACTIVE MAP
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:11am
Blunders Eroded U.S. Confidence in Early Vaccine Front-Runner
The Oxford-AstraZeneca effort held great promise to help arrest the pandemic. But a series of miscues caused it to fall behind in the U.S.
By Rebecca Robbins, Sharon LaFraniere, Noah Weiland, David D. Kirkpatrick and Benjamin Mueller @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 8
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:16am
Sky News poll: Britons back air travel ban for people who've not received coronavirus vaccine, poll suggests
The government says NHS cards for the COVID jab are not meant to be viewed as a "vaccination passport".
Monday 7 December 2020 23:57, UK
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:32am
Josh Marshall on Giuliani & his treatments:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:38am
Giuliani witness whose testimony went viral says she isn’t self-quarantining despite his covid-19 diagnosis
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/mellissa-carone-covid-rudy-giuliani/2020/12/08/f9d40afc-3981-11eb-bc68-96af0daae728_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 10:38am
I hope everyone enjoyed that killer of a Thanksgiving dinner
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:05pm
Number of people shot to death by police PER YEAR, by race, 2017 to 2020. "Black Lives Matter" using that name to focus on police killings sounds like a cruel joke to these ears. More are dying in a day from rona than all year by cops.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:17pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:08pm
Thank goodness we have Covered California. One reason I stick it out here.
by Orion on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:23pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 5:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 6:29pm
Certainly looks like poor Hunter gets to be the distraction from Trump & congressional GOP's bigtime covid fail. It's going to be interesting to see how Joe handles the Hunter story once inaugurated. Maybe Jimmy Carter has some tips, re: Billy?
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 6:43pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 11:10pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 11:13pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 11:17pm
sigh South Korean study finds infection from a small droplet from 20 ft. away in only 5 minutes:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 12:14am