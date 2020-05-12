Back in 2019, magician/comedian/entertainer Penn Jillette went on Joe Rogan's podcast (before Spotify) and talked candidly about working with Donald Trump on The Apprentice. Jillette was candid about Trump as a person who generally lacked any sort of filter and had a loss of sensitivity for other people. It wasn't the first time he has talked in such a way - he said in previous interviews that Trump had said racial things that made him uncomfortable. He even theorized that Trump had Asperger's syndrome.

One thing that stood out in the interview is that Trump's son Eric noted that Penn was one of the only people he'd met that seemed to like his father. If that's true, that means a lot of people did and have done business with Trump knowing full well what a scammer he is.

Eric Trump also said in an interview about his father's alleged racism that "my father sees one color: green." Ivanka Trump has famously used her father's reputation to maneuver about through business ventures about as cleverly as her father did off of his own father's ventures. Donald Trump Jr. appears to be vying for leadership within the National Rifle Association, a powerful organization that needs new leadership if any organization ever did.

It is worth noting that an exodus is occurring from Trump's doomed presidency. Trump himself could be so toxic that anything connected with him could be so as well. It is worth reminding naysayers, however, how conservatism seems to rebound like a Terminator. Ronald Reagan, himself once close to Richard Nixon, was able to rebound his hands clean from any of the shenanigans that occurred nationally while he was governor of California.

After losing re-election and refusing to dismantle Saddam Hussein's regime in Iraq, George H.W. Bush's son came back and did exactly just that.