Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
[Previous Covid news thread here, starting 12/4 - 10:29pm withTHE U.S. HAS PASSED THE HOSPITAL BREAKING POINT; ending 12/8 - 9:37pm with NCD's excellent comment]
Comments
Intensive Care Beds Are Nearing Capacity Across the Country, New Data Shows (current headline story)
More than a third of Americans live in areas where hospitals are running critically short of intensive care beds, new data shows.
Hospitals serving more than 100 million Americans reported having fewer than 15 percent of intensive care beds still available as of last week.
A Times analysis of reported data reveals a newly detailed picture of the nation’s hospital crisis.
By Lauren Leatherby, John Keefe, Lucy Tompkins, Charlie Smart and Matthew Conlen @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 9, WITH INTERACTIVE MAP
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:11am
Blunders Eroded U.S. Confidence in Early Vaccine Front-Runner
The Oxford-AstraZeneca effort held great promise to help arrest the pandemic. But a series of miscues caused it to fall behind in the U.S.
By Rebecca Robbins, Sharon LaFraniere, Noah Weiland, David D. Kirkpatrick and Benjamin Mueller @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 8
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:16am
Sky News poll: Britons back air travel ban for people who've not received coronavirus vaccine, poll suggests
The government says NHS cards for the COVID jab are not meant to be viewed as a "vaccination passport".
Monday 7 December 2020 23:57, UK
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:32am
Josh Marshall on Giuliani & his treatments:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:38am
Giuliani witness whose testimony went viral says she isn’t self-quarantining despite his covid-19 diagnosis
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/mellissa-carone-covid-rudy-giuliani/2020/12/08/f9d40afc-3981-11eb-bc68-96af0daae728_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 10:38am
I hope everyone enjoyed that killer of a Thanksgiving dinner
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:05pm
Number of people shot to death by police PER YEAR, by race, 2017 to 2020. "Black Lives Matter" using that name to focus on police killings sounds like a cruel joke to these ears. More are dying in a day from rona than all year by cops.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:17pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:08pm
Thank goodness we have Covered California. One reason I stick it out here.
by Orion on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:23pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 5:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 6:29pm
Certainly looks like poor Hunter gets to be the distraction from Trump & congressional GOP's bigtime covid fail. It's going to be interesting to see how Joe handles the Hunter story once inaugurated. Maybe Jimmy Carter has some tips, re: Billy?
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 6:43pm