Before most of the apparatchiks and toadies of Trump's Party even admit Trump lost the election, the Party that has lost the national popular vote in every election since 1988 except for one, is now in campaign mode for 2024, with a lies, obstruction and a scorched earth strategy that is already well in motion.

Treasury Secretary Munchin is pulling back hundreds of billons of CARES Act funds from the Fed meant to support businesses, the unemployed, cities or states, or for whatever upcoming President Biden might want to use the funds. Senator Cruz is vowing to block all Biden nominees for anything as long as Donald Trump claims he did not lose.

Mitch McConnell will guarantee there will be no financial "security blanket" for destitute businesses, individuals or families, or for hospitals, cities or states under the Biden administration. Unemployment is rising again, millions of Americans face eviction at year's end and virus deaths and hospitalizations soar while Trump plays golf.

When not golfing, reality TV star Trump acts out his role as the aggrieved virtuous King of a Greek or Shakespearean tragedy, while he collects hundreds of millions for a loosely regulated "Leadership PAC" from his credulous marks and unwavering disciples, fund raising which might diminish if he were to admit defeat. His most ardent cultists are now taunting each other to sacrifice their lives for him.

Republicans have no motivation, experience, policy, plans or schemes except gaming hate, fear, lies, obstruction and bigotry to win elections, and the 2024 campaign has already begun.