Politico - 12/10/2020
Black Lives Matter power grab sets off internal revolt
At issue is whether grassroots energy can translate to influence inside the Beltway — and at what cost.
The Black Lives Matter movement is buckling under the strain of its own success, with tensions rising between local chapters and national leaders over the group’s goals, direction — and money.
Comments
Now I await . . .
A tweet storm from dozens of other sources...
Cue 'em up...
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 12:28pm