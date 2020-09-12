Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
By Juliegrace Brufke @ TheHill.com, Dec. 8
The clout of a bipartisan group of lawmakers aimed at forging consensus is on the rise.
With the House expected to have its most narrow Democratic margin of control in decades, members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus see the group’s influence growing exponentially in the next Congress. And its members are looking to flex their strength in pushing for policies that can pass both chambers.
The bipartisan group of roughly 50 members, which is co-chaired by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), has played a leading role in moving the needle on COVID-19 relief negotiations after a months-long stalemate.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will face a more difficult path next year in passing controversial bills due to her caucus’s diminished ranks. The support of the Problem Solvers could be needed on an array of measures.
However, that would require Pelosi to run the House differently than she and other recent Speakers have conducted business in the partisan chamber.
Reed said his group is both expanding in size and finding its footing on ways to push for and shape an agenda both parties can support.
“Obviously, the Problem Solvers Caucus, in my opinion, is growing in strength. It’s growing in depth, not only with the numbers of members, but the sophistication of members understanding the process, understanding the politics and understanding the policy. And so as we go into the next congressional session, I think that’s all going to play to our strengths of wanting to govern for the people back home,” he said in an interview. [.....]
In past Congresses, groups like the House Freedom Caucus were able to successfully push policies to the right and derail deals it felt weren’t conservative enough by using procedural tactics and vowing to withhold enough votes to prevent legislation from passing. Multiple members of the Problem Solvers, which was established in 2017 to provide a space for members to find common ground, said they see themselves as a foil to the Freedom Caucus that could potentially use similar tactics. But the caucus leaders say their focus is on getting bills passed and signed into law.
Leadership officials have ignored many of the Problem Solvers’ plans over the past few years. But there have been successes [....]
Comments
I would like to see Josh Hawley and AOC compromising on legislation.
by Orion on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:27pm
I would like to see Josh Hawley and AOC compromising on legislation.
by Orion on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:27pm
Well, that's odd.
by Orion on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:27pm
double posting happens to all of us with trigger finger, when there's internet delay after you hit so you hit enter again, and sometimes it's just clumsy finger as well. Richard Day used to have major trouble, would repeat comments like 10 times, maybe he was on dialup or something. We usually just edit one to say "dupe deleted" and then PP erases that one with is admin privileges when he sees it.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:34pm
I think the whole idea is not to even expect such types on the far left and far right of the body to compromise, but to work a majority coalition of enough people that aren't on the edges and shut them out?
Of course, depending on the issue or bill, who is on the edges and who is not will differ sometimes.
Also, the article doesn't get into detail on it but hints that some of the problem is simply flaws in procedure, in the way they do things. I.E.. instead of voting as individuals doing what they think best for their district on any one thing, they have promised the whip to do this or that even though they are not crazy about it, so they can get another thing they want more later. Or caucus they belong to demands loyalty, advocating or voting as a bloc on every damn thing.
Edit to add: another example is what they do to a bill once it passes the House, the Senate changes it, then the House has okayed a bill that no longer exists in reality--I don't even get how that works, it's incredibly labyrinthine.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 9:02pm