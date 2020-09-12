Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
[Previous Covid news thread here, starting 12/4 - 10:29pm withTHE U.S. HAS PASSED THE HOSPITAL BREAKING POINT; ending 12/8 - 9:37pm with NCD's excellent comment]
Comments
Intensive Care Beds Are Nearing Capacity Across the Country, New Data Shows (current headline story)
More than a third of Americans live in areas where hospitals are running critically short of intensive care beds, new data shows.
Hospitals serving more than 100 million Americans reported having fewer than 15 percent of intensive care beds still available as of last week.
A Times analysis of reported data reveals a newly detailed picture of the nation’s hospital crisis.
By Lauren Leatherby, John Keefe, Lucy Tompkins, Charlie Smart and Matthew Conlen @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 9, WITH INTERACTIVE MAP
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:11am
Blunders Eroded U.S. Confidence in Early Vaccine Front-Runner
The Oxford-AstraZeneca effort held great promise to help arrest the pandemic. But a series of miscues caused it to fall behind in the U.S.
By Rebecca Robbins, Sharon LaFraniere, Noah Weiland, David D. Kirkpatrick and Benjamin Mueller @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 8
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:16am
Sky News poll: Britons back air travel ban for people who've not received coronavirus vaccine, poll suggests
The government says NHS cards for the COVID jab are not meant to be viewed as a "vaccination passport".
Monday 7 December 2020 23:57, UK
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:32am
Josh Marshall on Giuliani & his treatments:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:38am