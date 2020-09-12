Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Dec 8, 2020 • Reuters
Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy.
Comments
it was a rave review actually...“This is what an A+ report card looks like for a vaccine,” said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University....Provides strong protection against Covid-19 within about 10 days of the first dose....
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 4:39am