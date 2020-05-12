Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden’s win over President Trump a month after the former vice president’s clear victory of more than 7 million votes nationally and a convincing electoral-vote margin that exactly matched Trump’s 2016 tally.
Two Republicans consider Trump the winner despite all evidence showing otherwise. And another 222 GOP members of the House and Senate — nearly 90 percent of all Republicans serving in Congress — will simply not say who won the election.
Those are the findings of a Washington Post survey of all 249 Republicans in the House and Senate that began the morning after Trump posted a 46-minute video Wednesday evening in which he wrongly claimed he had defeated Biden and leveled wild and unsubstantiated allegations of “corrupt forces” who stole the outcome from the sitting president.
I think: good for WaPo, they were using their 4th Estate power like a "push poll" to require some of those trying to avoid voicing whether they were courting the Trump fan demographic to uncloak.
They will of course all settle down after the vote of the Electoral College and do fist bumps with each other in Congress once that's over, but now there's a permanent record of who was a man or a mouse while a fucking pandemic is going on and people are starving, who was willing to play silly games and kabuki show for two months to humor a delusional mass hysteria and who wasn't.
I don't think it has anything to do with what will or will not happen in Congress once Biden is sworn in and begins to work with the new Congress. (What happens with the Georgia Senate race will, on the other hand, affect what happens a great deal.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:36pm
p.s. Even if the Democrats lost in Georgia, anyone who thinks McConnell will pander to the deluded "election was stolen from Trump" crowd in what he does once the new adminstration is sworn in, is deluded themselves. He won't give a shit what they think, any nods to their concerns will be fake.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:41pm
As Rudy goes, so goes the nation.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 3:44pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 2:53am
How soon we forget
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/06/us/politics/democrats-attempts-to-den...
https://observer.com/2016/11/the-lefts-miraculous-change-of-heart-on-acc...
Let's not even talk about 2000
by Jeff (not verified) on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 6:25pm
Oh piss off.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 6:34pm
We remember the events
Hillary conceded the day after the election
The GSA under Obama gave Trump's transition team access to government departments that same day
Here is a day by day timeline of the transition comparing Obama to Trump vs. Trump to Biden
https://www.businessinsider.com/timeline-of-2016-and-2020-election-transitions-between-trump-obama-2020-11
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 6:42pm
Yes, some of us do.
Hillary wasn't going to concede until President Obama talked her into it.
The article you posted was about Republican members of Congress in 2020.
The article I posted was about Democrat members of Congress in 2016
If you are arguing apples don't use oranges as your defense.
.
by Jeff (not verified) on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 11:41am
No point in further discussion.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:11pm
Of course not, you've been exposed again.
Typical cut and run.
by Jeff (not verified) on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:27pm
Not too subtle diff tween 1) waiting til all legal mail-in ballots come in and are counted (overseas military came in over a week later in Florida 2000, some with no postdate!), 2) taking the normal time to assure no irregularities in 3 very close states, 3) pushing 40 bullshit suits with llridiculius claims that get laughed out if court and then contacting state leaders trying to get them to annul the election.
And since we now know the Russians interfered in 2016, you have a lot of fucking nerve traipsing around here stirring up shit without acknowledging that. So get the fuck out of here and go read the Mueller reports and the Senate Intelligence Committee report.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:04pm
Even more cases lost.
These wouldn't be "losers" and "suckers", would it?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 4:25pm
I have read the Mueller report.
No one claims the Russian didn't meddle. What the Mueller report indicated is that the Trump Campaign did not collude with Russia.
Now, you are free to come to an alternate conclusion but then that's usually what hyper-partisans on every side do.
As an aside, this used to be a somewhat what interesting blog, now its just repost of other peoples tweets. But like most leftist bubbles these days they freak out at any thing that might call into question it's dogma.
So I may or may not "get the fuck out". Block me if you must and keep discussing how many angels can dance on the head of a pin.
Oh, and try to lighten up a bit...life is too short.
by Jeff (not verified) on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:26pm
Bullshit. The Mueller Reports stated "collusion" is not a legal term of art, so they didn't evaluate it. That was up there in the first 3 pages - did you miss it?
And considering Trump got impeached for "colluding" with and extorting Ukraine leaders, and just tried to do much the same with state leaders to overturn his losses, there's no denying the guy's a shameless actor and no doubt easy to blackmail as well (as is the sloppy, naive Flynn and the whacko Giuliani - must be pushovers for any Russian agent).
And the reason we do tweets is the longer pieces got wasted on arguing denial-of-reality like this one. Life indeed is too short to be hallucinating angels or excuses for the hapless two(three?)-timing Flynn.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:32pm
The obstruction of justice element of the investigation does not square with your description.
Or did you forget the whole "not able to exonerate" part?
by moat on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:34pm
Convenient lapse of memory - like half the testimony Mueller had to deal with. Flynn even forgot he signed a deal with the Turks, or that it was illegal to lie to the FBI, or that he was coordinating his Russia comms with Mar-a-Lago. How he became NSA is a mystery of tall order.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:40pm
He is an interesting case of a career professional who got caught up in a political scheme.
A template, if you will.
by moat on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:28pm
Is Jeff the new Peter? Who's in the bubble, you're in the bubble..! Some have never left the bubble.
STOP THE STEAL ... 2016.. led by guess who? Trump partner in crime...Roger Stone..!
STOP THE STEAL 2020 Return of the Con....!
by NCD on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:52pm
Jeff unverified writes waaaay different than Peter unverified, mho. If he's the same person, he's real good at code switching. But Jeff could also be a replacement, as Peter could have committed seppuku:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:53pm
Agree. The "I read the (400 page) Mueller Report (really..??...) is a claim far too ostentatious for Peter to ever make.
by NCD on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 9:21pm
Are they 2nd Amendment ing themselves yet? Have they reached Marshall Applewhite liftoff stage?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:20am
Maybe it was announced and I missed it; but I am curious; did you block Peter?
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:31am
Worse, you remember Boxer in Animal Farm? Glue. Never could get him to stick to a topic.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:40am
That must have put a little strut in your glide. It doesn't last though does it.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:48am
Oh no, i have the Oompa-Loompas to repeat daily, though now it's down to once a week.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:51am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 2:51am
Zaid Jilani vs.Glenn Greenwald:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 4:16am
Paul Krugman argues that Republicans will never accept Biden
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/07/opinion/republicans-election-lost.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:28am
GA runoff vote repression
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:18am
Cray-cray PA voting suit
GOP invokes kitchen sink & Schrödinger's Voting Laws
plus Heisenberg Political Uncertainty Principle.
While Schrödinger's Cat may have survived in one universe, irony has surely died in all.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:24am
When Liberals yelled at Sarah Saunders and Kirsten Nielsen while they were dining. Democrats were told that they need to control the Left.
Wingnuts threaten the Governor and Secretary of State of Michigan and there is no equivalent demand that Republicans control the wingnuts. The behavior of the wingnuts has been normalized
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/07/opinion/republicans-civility-benson.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 9:22am
Josh Marshall (free access to members only editorial via the link in his tweet)
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:08pm
If I may be permitted, I would like to copy something here I just posted elsewhere, to make a different point: that there's more than one "aisle" in this country:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 8:01pm