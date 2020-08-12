Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
The International Olympic Committee has decided to officially designate breakdancing as an Olympic sport for the 2024 Paris Games. It joins three other new events: skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.
Depending on your attitude, this shows that 2020 continues to suck because of this decision. It could also provide proof of recognition of the respective sports for others.
I have to admit that my response was laughter, but I also laugh at synchronized swimming despite the obvious talent of the athletes.
Breakdancing was maybe the most complicated element going on in hip-hop. I say "was" because I haven't paid as much attention to it all as I did back in the 2000s, I guess.
