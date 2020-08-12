From the HuffPost

The International Olympic Committee has decided to officially designate breakdancing as an Olympic sport for the 2024 Paris Games. It joins three other new events: skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/breakdancing-surfing-paris-2024-games_n_5fcf2305c5b6787f2a9a7b1b

Depending on your attitude, this shows that 2020 continues to suck because of this decision. It could also provide proof of recognition of the respective sports for others.

I have to admit that my response was laughter, but I also laugh at synchronized swimming despite the obvious talent of the athletes.