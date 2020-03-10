Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
NEW: More than 40 attorneys general and the U.S. government are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wed, alleging the tech giant engaged in unlawful, anticompetitive tactics to buy or kill off its rivals and solidify its dominancehttps://t.co/XdvCeKdlbd— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) December 9, 2020
The House voted 335-78 to pass a major military bill hours after Trump threatened to veto it, putting him on notice that they could override him if he follows through with the threat. https://t.co/aSJ27L0wcx— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 9, 2020
House members make bipartisan push for cash stimulus payments to COVID-weary Americans https://t.co/H3kqgb5khD— Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) December 8, 2020
.@RepMarciaFudge is a talented lawyer, successful mayor, and effective legislator.
There is nothing Marcia can’t accomplish, and she would make Ohio proud leading @HUDgov.https://t.co/ykBMD3EaZ5
by Erica Pandey @ Axios.com, Dec. 8
Even after the pandemic is behind us, millions of jobs — most of them in the travel and service industries — will be gone forever, and workers are figuring out their next moves.
The big picture: Pivoting from one career to a whole new one is a difficult feat, but many have pulled it off. That could be a good sign for America's resilience amid the pandemic's economic destruction.
by Anna North @ Vox.com, Dec. 8
"I don’t know anyone that is not struggling” at this point in the pandemic, one mom says.
I’m running for Mayor of New York City to repair the fabric of the city, pull New Yorkers together to rebuild from the damage wrought by COVID, and reimagine an innovative city that truly works for everyone.
this is very good https://t.co/YDhskxOaQY— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 8, 2020
Ex-CISA director Chris Krebs has sued the Trump campaign and one of its lawyers, Joe diGenova, for defamation, asserting that they conspired to falsely claim the election was stolen, attack dissenting Republicans and fraudulently reap political donations. https://t.co/taJ9OsMiln— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 8, 2020
There is a movement towards Progressive prosecutors
“It’s telling, because it’s not just in bluer, urban locations like Los Angeles,” said Miriam Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor and executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, which advises prosecutors and candidates seeking change. “We saw a number of D.A.s elected in Georgia. We saw D.A.s in Florida elected. We saw wins of reform-minded D.A.s in Michigan and Texas and Colorado and Columbus, Ohio.”
As the movement builds momentum, with more progressive prosecutors taking office each election cycle, they have increasingly come together to influence policy and make significant changes in America’s criminal justice system, despite growing pushback from police unions and state officials.
Black youth in NYC carry guns for protection. They do not trust the police to have their best interests at heart
He was 7 years old, standing in a bare room opening onto a patio in Brooklyn, when an uncle handed him a pistol that was twice as big as his hands. His uncle guided his finger to the trigger and pointed the barrel straight ahead.
A loud crack split the air, followed by the scent of gunpowder, he recalled. His uncle, his breath smelling of alcohol, said in the boy’s ear, “This is how you survive.”
Exclusive: A suspected Chinese intelligence operative bundled donations for Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign.
The operation targeted politicians in California & across the country.
Read Axios' year-long investigation, by me and @zachsdorfman: https://t.co/kY4BHIAvZh
Former American Bar Association Presidents, 1,000-Plus Lawyers Call for Bar Investigations of Trump Campaign Attorneyshttps://t.co/jMi2TIJPt8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 8, 2020
she stressed this bit of news as significant by tweeting it individually--Federalization!
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:53pm
Lovely, Portland should be so proud of what it has become:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:02pm
SLIPPERY SLOPE ! Mary Barret Coney Island believes everyone has rights to carry even felons.
by NCD on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 12:10am
Already slipped:
retweeted by Justin Yau, who is a trusted Portland protest documentarians, I presume because Justin trusts the guy's accuracy
Certainly doesn't surprise me, as there was plenty of this up the way in Seattle.
Look there's lots of boys out there of all political persuasions that just want to play with their toys.
And there's certainly not a shortage of guns in many low-income neighborhoods in Chicago.
And whether their little get togethers are called a "militia" or a "street gang", what's the diff in the end? Tribal no matter which.
It's boom time for anyone that can make ammunition. Sucks to be us, I don't see how we can go backwards from here for a long long time.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 2:35am
Proud Boys assault reporters
BLM holds a hip hop festival with education about the history of Portland
https://www.thedailybeast.com/police-investigate-assault-on-livestreamer-after-far-right-proud-boys-descend-on-portland?ref=scroll
A gift to Moe Biden
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 11:07pm
what a ridiculous joke Portand kabuki protestin' has become, it equals chaos and nothing more:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:16am
Two thoughts have been running through my mind these last few years.
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
History repeats itself, first as tragedy second as farce.
Which thought is foremost depends on my mood. Whether I'm inclined in the moment to despair or laughter.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:32am
Who's paying for this circus?
Look at the images and videos coming out of Belarus - they're serious. This street parade is a joke, a mockery.
I said months ago that protesters need to know the message(s) they want to come across. Or exactly this kind of hippy jokester message comes across. Meanwhile, taxpayers are losing their jobs and homes and going broke, while they still pay for cops to police these fun 'n games. A $2 trillion hole in the budget not handling global warming or racism or pandemic - a not terribly organized block party that doesn't even have tunes and much alcohol. More like the skid row bums singing around a trash fire.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:42am
The only strong message that comes across to me from Portland is anti-cop in general, i.e., abolish police, and anti-liberal Dem style government (i.e., the mayor) which also appeals to right-wing libertarians like Boogaloo.It's really still the same chaotic concept as the diehard Occupy Wall Street gang and David Graeber et. al.
As far as who is paying for it, yeah that is what pisses me off most, they think money grows on trees for food, a roof, health care, internet and cell phone. If any parents are enabling this, it sickens me. Lawyers enabling pro bono doesn't bother me as much for some reason, I guess that's because I believe in toleration of hate speech and idiocy as long as it doesn't impinge on the basic societal creed that the majority agrees to.
Side note: there is, for some reason, even historically, a love of fire among those who are drawn to anarchist theories. I.E. "burn it all down". In this day and age on the west coast, that should be taken more seriously as a crime than it is, it's really terrorist, it frightens and is intended to.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:29pm
I don't mind the protests even though much of it seems silly and without purpose. Stupid and silly protests with no meaningful agenda are protected free speech too. It's the harassment, looting, burning, and the violence that's a problem
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:13pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:32pm
small "crowd", looks like nearly as many media people as protesters, note the singers are not wearing masks:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 2:19am
very disgusting children on both sides playing army for cameras, only a little difference from what Drumpf does all the time:
Go home, act like shitheads on the internet if your beliefs are sincere, if they are not, there's always video games.
What does being on the street have to do with anything except requiring taxpayers to pay for security to watch your silly antics renacting the Sharks vs. the Jets, so you don't hurt each other and clean up the messes you make. Selfish narcissistic s.o.b.'s Send them bills for the costs.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 7:05pm
Hilarious irony, I thought the whole idea when this started out was to object to the need for so many police but without they might kill each other, so....
SEND THEM ALL A BILL!!! There's a pandemic going on and property owners aren't going to be paying their taxes like they used to.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 1:00am
Just another example today in Texas. Without cops, the assaulter would be free to assault more protesters:
I mean really, this is getting too fucking absurd.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 1:08am
just for the heck of it here's a shot from tonight's so very serious revolutionary activities
The building there that they have been targeting lately is Federa,l HHS, and used for ICE detainment purposes. So they get HHS Federal guards to bait if they go there.
(Yes, they are fighting HHS, the same place that says right wing extremists are the problem. Cause, you know, Feds are the real fascists. ICE's reputation helps, of course. But it's not ICE that are sent out to deal with them, its HHS protection. The local police are just pigs, so boring, their older brother went to high school with some of them...)
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 3:04am
The light's better in the day...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:03am
Sor far this eve, protesters are celebrating
Columbus DayThe Day of Indigenous Rage by pulling down statues of Abraham Lincoln & Teddy Roosevelt in downtown Portland:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 12:12am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 9:57pm
Hmm, it was a pure lily white crew arrested on Saturday nite, look pretty youthful, too:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 10:08pm
Out of towners (including one with a loaded firearm) come in to wreck the place and tear down some statues, supposedly lefties, ostensibly to support indigenous peoples's protest, but maybe more like to get national media attention and perhaps from the President of the U.S. while running for re-election:
Multnomah County DA: Some face criminal charges from Portland riot
by KATU Staff Monday, October 12th 2020, with photos and video of damage
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 1:15am
Let's learn more about these two guys, shall we?
Here's Brandon who drives a van equipped with chains to pull down statues
Booking Information SWIS ID825997
Name Bartells, Brandon
Age 38
Gender Male
Race White
Height 6 ft 0 in
Arresting Agency Portland Police, Other
Booking Date10/11/2020 11:46 PM
And here's Malik who is from Indiana but apparently likes to attend violent protests, so came to Portland, he also likes break the windows of museums and shops and carry a loaded weapon:
Booking Information SWIS ID825999
Name Muhamad, Malik Fard
Age 23
Gender Male
Race Black
Height 5 ft 7 in
Arresting Agency Portland Police, Other
Booking Date10/12/2020 01:24 AM
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 1:35am
In addition, we learn here that the police were drawn to the Historical Society neighborhood by report of gun shots, by someone into a closed cafe and by an 18-yr. old former juvie on parole....BUT THAT AN FBI AGENT in plainclothes in the crowd noticed Malik in particular
Man firing gun in SE Portland drew officers from Sunday night’s downtown protest, Portland’s police chief says
Updated Oct 12, 7:48 PM By Maxine Bernstein | The Oregonian/OregonLive
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 2:15am
BUT WAIT THERE'S MORE. A real kicker. ABOUT BRANDON with the van accused of pulling down the statues. Brandon was being watched by Homeland Security. AND turns out BRANDON WAS ALSO IN KENOSHA for the Jacob Blake protests and was cited for breaking curfew there. Brandon really gets around to all the protests!
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 2:16am
Follow the money - who's paying these hoods?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:17am
Also, an overall picture comment. If you read the full Oregonian article by Bernstein, lots of evidence there that once again, Joe is right: Joe Biden, Oct. 5: they need more money, not less, they need increased budgets
They couldn't handle the shit going on in both neighborhoods, chief says it right there.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 2:55am
no words left:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:03am
Contrast & compare
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 7:12am
It's not rocket science to realize you have to come off as a reasonably behaved human being in order to consciousness raise. Portland activists are elitist "performance artists" who aren't believers in culture change, they mean to shock and awe and pull it all down.
"Wall of moms" a couple months back in Portland was a tactic that would work to "consciousness raise" precisely for the same reasons, and I saw signs it was successful in gaining sympathy, until these anarchist brats started taking over again, that is.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 3:15am
Still at it, Feds included:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 3:47am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 8:29pm
Turn's out it's real! Not a joke!
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 9:05pm