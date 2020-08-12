I’m running for Mayor of New York City to repair the fabric of the city, pull New Yorkers together to rebuild from the damage wrought by COVID, and reimagine an innovative city that truly works for everyone. — Shaun Donovan (@ShaunDonovanNYC) December 8, 2020

from wikipedia: Shaun Lawrence Sarda Donovan (born January 24, 1966) is an American government official and housing specialist who served as United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2009 to 2014, and Director of the US Office of Management and Budget from 2014 to 2017.[1] Prior to that, he was the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development from 2004 to 2009 under Mayor Michael Bloomberg....