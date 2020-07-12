Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
SCOOP: President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.https://t.co/jsA1mcJGV6@tylerpager @laraseligman @NatashaBertrand— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) December 7, 2020
Ex-CISA director Chris Krebs has sued the Trump campaign and one of its lawyers, Joe diGenova, for defamation, asserting that they conspired to falsely claim the election was stolen, attack dissenting Republicans and fraudulently reap political donations. https://t.co/taJ9OsMiln— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 8, 2020
There is a movement towards Progressive prosecutors
“It’s telling, because it’s not just in bluer, urban locations like Los Angeles,” said Miriam Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor and executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, which advises prosecutors and candidates seeking change. “We saw a number of D.A.s elected in Georgia. We saw D.A.s in Florida elected. We saw wins of reform-minded D.A.s in Michigan and Texas and Colorado and Columbus, Ohio.”
As the movement builds momentum, with more progressive prosecutors taking office each election cycle, they have increasingly come together to influence policy and make significant changes in America’s criminal justice system, despite growing pushback from police unions and state officials.
Black youth in NYC carry guns for protection. They do not trust the police to have their best interests at heart
He was 7 years old, standing in a bare room opening onto a patio in Brooklyn, when an uncle handed him a pistol that was twice as big as his hands. His uncle guided his finger to the trigger and pointed the barrel straight ahead.
A loud crack split the air, followed by the scent of gunpowder, he recalled. His uncle, his breath smelling of alcohol, said in the boy’s ear, “This is how you survive.”
Exclusive: A suspected Chinese intelligence operative bundled donations for Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign.
The operation targeted politicians in California & across the country.
Read Axios' year-long investigation, by me and @zachsdorfman: https://t.co/kY4BHIAvZh
Former American Bar Association Presidents, 1,000-Plus Lawyers Call for Bar Investigations of Trump Campaign Attorneyshttps://t.co/jMi2TIJPt8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 8, 2020
SCOOP -- Joe Biden will nominate Xavier Becerra, the attorney general in California, to be the next HHS secretary, a victory for the Cong. Hispanic Caucus, which he used to lead, and had pressed for more high-profile Latinos in the cabinet. w/@SherylNYT https://t.co/UyWU9lAdDI— Michael D. Shear (@shearm) December 6, 2020
Courts Shut Down Jury Trials as New COVID-19 Infections Surge https://t.co/FflyIB1YRj— Law.com (@lawdotcom) December 7, 2020
Some financial advisers see Bitcoin as a long-term play. Others still won't touch it https://t.co/DJ9o194zrS— Bloomberg Wealth (@wealth) December 7, 2020
Twitter thread, starting with these:
1. A quick little riff on remote work in light of all the news speculation about finance/ VC moving to Miami etc etc etc.— Richard Florida (@Richard_Florida) December 7, 2020
2. First, I think that the BIG geographic impact of the pandemic will be more on the geography of where we work than where we live.
A bad idea, not a bad slogan https://t.co/lSmchOwnMO— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 7, 2020
The campaign’s empathetic digital strategy held up surprisingly well against President Trump’s passionate digital following.
"Headlines from [Fox News] that reflected well on Mr. Biden were relatively rare, but ... tests showed that they were more persuasive to on-the-fence voters than headlines from other outlets. So when they appeared ... the campaign paid to promote them"https://t.co/al7JSRX93A— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 6, 2020
The next Congress will feature more nonwhite lawmakers representing majority-white constituencies than at any time in American history.
“Democrats in the next Congress will boast at least 26 nonwhite lawmakers who represent states or districts where at least a plurality of the population is white—more than a four-fold increase from a decade ago.”https://t.co/v7VJcSofV1— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 6, 2020
Just a notice for those here who are big fans of internet forum meta warring and shit stirring-there's this display going on over at Twitter showing how the big boys play
The hashtag #StopTheLeftPurge is trending because many prominent left wing accounts are being banned by Twitter.
A lot of people who have called for censorship in the past, are now tweeting this hashtag.
Man, if only someone had been warning all of you about this for years.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 6:53pm
Flournoy backgrounder
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/07/politics/adam-smith-endorses-flournoy-bid...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 3:57am
A much more detailed backgrounder.
https://thegrayzone.com/2020/11/20/biden-advisors-flournoy-blinken-perma...
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 9:10am
Get him an editor.
The 2 "eternal wars" under Clinton were no boots-on-the-ground operations against Hussein (overflights) and Serbia for Kosovo (a brief aerial bombing after Milosevic set off the regions civilians running for the border). Plus participation in UN Bosnian peacekeeping, and sadly a belated response in Rwanda.
As for " Moammar Gaddafi – the former adversary who sought warm relations with the U.S. and had given up his nuclear weapons program – was deposed and sodomized with a bayonet." -
IF YOU THREATEN TO WIPE OUT A CITY WITH ALL ITS CIVILIANS AS AN ACT OF TERROR AND WAR CRIME, YOU MIGHT FIND SOMEONE RETALIATES. Why the fuck do people keep bringing up Qaddafi, who was a military asshole who gained power by a coup, tortured people, tried to militarize Africa, and was just a general all-around fucker? I don't get it, Lulu - you make some pretension at caring about human rights, yet you always end up defending some schmucks who take it out on civilians.
Cohen has more contempt in his phrase "corporate media" than a guy who tortured thousands. Watch Sasha Cohen in "The Dictator" where Qaddafi was an inspiration for his role.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 11:21am
You supplied a link that you described as a “backgrounder” on Flournoy. My link was to a much more in-depth 'backgrounder' than the one you posted. It describes the career path of Flournoy and Blinken who have both passed through the revolving doors between government, industry, think tanks, and advisory jobs; doors that soon started opening automatically and never hit them in the ass. Their history suggests that they are full supporters of keeping on keeping on the path of endless wars. If that is the kind of mentality you want in high policy positions that is your prerogative but I do not support that so I will continue to offer evidence, when I see it, that shows, for instance, what we are getting with appointees like Flournoy and Blinken and what results we can expect after they strut through another door.
But okay, let’s stipulate that all the military actions that our country has been involved in during the entirety of our lifetimes have been necessary, well considered and well planned, and done with high minded purpose and that they were successful and worked out for the betterment of the geopolitical situation even if not so much for the millions of casualties. Maybe you believe that but it does not change the fact that the phrase “eternal wars’ is a reasonable way to describe that long running train of actions. Dan Cohen offers a lot of information about both Flournoy and Blinken which reveals them to be very hawkish political operatives of a type I wish were not in influential positions. You do not bother to address any of their connections or past positions but jump at the chance to direct another screed at me while ignoring the essence of the article.
Thanks anyway for the comedy link but Sasha Cohen can go fuck himself, I’ll get my view of history somewhere else.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:11pm
"detailed" and "intelligent" or "consistent" or "rational" don't have to go together. Do you fucking realize the world has a lot fewer or deadlywars these days than in the 90s, the 80s, the 70s, and in back into the horrid 40s? So I'll take the relative calm of our current "endless war" as you call it, vs the conflagrations that took 20 40, 60 million lives. Over a million killed in the horrid Iran-Iraq War. 5 million died in the last 5 year war in the Congo 20 years ago. Watcha got to bitch about recent? Show me the numbers or stop complaining all the time. It really contradicts your supposed position - worrying about a couple hundr d but ignoring a million.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 1:24pm
the reality is nobody cares about your concerns right now, Lulu, because there's already a war going on 1,500 citizens a day are dying right here in our country
do you have any perspective about that at all? A 9/11 every fucking day.
Can you imagine what we would be doing if a foreign country was doing that to us?
And you're ragging on the what ifs, what if we do this, what if we do that, what if we attack Mars.
It's more likely Biden's D.O.D. will be ordered to distribute food to the homeless on our streets in February because they've run out of National Guard.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:13pm
A.P. also has the story with confirmation from four sources.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 9:43pm
excellent backgrounder packed into short space, including the interesting bio. points, the pros and the cons of the pick, and including past controversies:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:56pm
edit to add, also opined this:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 11:06pm