With no dog in this fight (for my recently arrived New Bedford ancestors Fort Sumpter and Appomatox were surely less important than the current cost of twine for the nets ) my reaction is the Black Historians should settle for half a cake.

And yes , accepting half the truth. (Do we ever get the full the trutth.?)

The descendants of the "lost cause" are going to visit the graves once a year, and briefly remember

part of their story. Let them! Because you can't change it,

Along with murdering 30 ex slaves in New Orleans probably half the murderers had previously risked

their lives to save a fellow Confederate .

Leave the monuments honoring great grandfather Sam.

And also a plague generally reminder that War is Hell.