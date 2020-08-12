Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
He was 7 years old, standing in a bare room opening onto a patio in Brooklyn, when an uncle handed him a pistol that was twice as big as his hands. His uncle guided his finger to the trigger and pointed the barrel straight ahead.
A loud crack split the air, followed by the scent of gunpowder, he recalled. His uncle, his breath smelling of alcohol, said in the boy’s ear, “This is how you survive.”
Since that moment, the young man, now 21, said he had owned several guns and handled many more — he estimates about 50 — all of them illegal. They were tools he needed, he claimed, for self-preservation in Crown Heights, where some sections have seen a rise in crime.
“I got to keep my gun,” he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he feared arrest or street reprisals. “Cops want to kill me. Dudes want to kill me. I don’t know if I’ll be alive tomorrow.”
As 2020 has brought a perfect storm of turmoil to New York — the coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest and dwindling public resources in poor neighborhoods — young men like him have become a source of worry for the authorities.
The city has seen a sharp rise in gun violence. More than 1,730 people have been shot so far this year as of Nov. 29, double the number for the same period a year ago — a level of gun violence not seen in 15 years. Murders have also surged nearly 40 percent, to 420 so far this year from 304 in the same time period last year.
The police say feuds between street crews over turf and drug deals are driving most of the violence. A single gang feud in Brooklyn, for instance, has been blamed for 26 deaths. Those conflicts have been made worse by the pandemic’s economic and emotional toll on low-income families.
But the authorities said they are also grappling with a deep-rooted gun culture in the city’s poorer neighborhoods, where some young men carry firearms not just to commit crimes but also in a misguided attempt to protect themselves.
“People who want to carry these guns, they are a recipe for disaster,” said Rodney Harrison, the department’s chief of detectives. “Their mind-set is really detrimental to the city.”
A recent study by the Center for Court Innovation — “‘Gotta Make Your Own Heaven’: Guns, Safety, and the Edge of Adulthood in New York City” — found that young people who carry guns often say it is because they do not feel protected by authority figures: their parents, civic leaders, the police.
“They feel like they have to protect themselves, because the city and the infrastructure has completely abandoned them,” said one of the researchers, Elise White.
I would just like to point out that from 2002 to 2013 NYC had a mayor who prioritized the gun issue and co-founded Mayors Against Illegal Guns.
In NYC we enjoyed a magnificently low crime rate until about the time he left office. It was like a miracle.
He is still very interested in the issue, by the way, here's the short version of the Bloomberg 2020 Gun Safety Policy, 6 pages
https://content.mikebloomberg.com/Mike-Bloomberg-2020-Gun-Safety-Policy.pdf
You can now commence the discussion of all the evils of "stop and frisk". I won't be participating. I will just say that I like a low crime rate and people not shooting one another all the time. Just like last week I saw a video report on the local news about a woman "of color" being shot in the face through the window by a stray bullet while riding a bus. Just gun culture, apparently nothing else can be done about it except holding a public prayer vigil with her after she got out of the hospital, which they showed.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:12pm
When you cannot support Stop and Frisk as a major deterrent, you leave the discussion, Crime decreased in NYC despite ending Stop and Frisk. Crime decreased at the same time in other cities that did not employ Stop and Frisk. We don't have answers for why crime is increasing in multiple cities today.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/02/27/bloomberg-said-stop-frisk-decreased-crime-data-suggests-it-wasnt-major-factor-cutting-felonies/?arc404=true
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:25pm
I would just suggest to go argue with Bloomberg about it, he knows a lot more than I do, why do you want to discuss it with me? I am not an expert, he is. Suggestion to start with reading his 6-page gun safety policy, I'll link to it again
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:29pm