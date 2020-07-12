Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The campaign’s empathetic digital strategy held up surprisingly well against President Trump’s passionate digital following.
"Headlines from [Fox News] that reflected well on Mr. Biden were relatively rare, but ... tests showed that they were more persuasive to on-the-fence voters than headlines from other outlets. So when they appeared ... the campaign paid to promote them"https://t.co/al7JSRX93A— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 6, 2020
Exclusive: A suspected Chinese intelligence operative bundled donations for Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign.
The operation targeted politicians in California & across the country.
Read Axios' year-long investigation, by me and @zachsdorfman: https://t.co/kY4BHIAvZh
Former American Bar Association Presidents, 1,000-Plus Lawyers Call for Bar Investigations of Trump Campaign Attorneyshttps://t.co/jMi2TIJPt8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 8, 2020
SCOOP -- Joe Biden will nominate Xavier Becerra, the attorney general in California, to be the next HHS secretary, a victory for the Cong. Hispanic Caucus, which he used to lead, and had pressed for more high-profile Latinos in the cabinet. w/@SherylNYT https://t.co/UyWU9lAdDI— Michael D. Shear (@shearm) December 6, 2020
SCOOP: President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.https://t.co/jsA1mcJGV6@tylerpager @laraseligman @NatashaBertrand
Courts Shut Down Jury Trials as New COVID-19 Infections Surge https://t.co/FflyIB1YRj— Law.com (@lawdotcom) December 7, 2020
Some financial advisers see Bitcoin as a long-term play. Others still won't touch it https://t.co/DJ9o194zrS— Bloomberg Wealth (@wealth) December 7, 2020
Twitter thread, starting with these:
1. A quick little riff on remote work in light of all the news speculation about finance/ VC moving to Miami etc etc etc.— Richard Florida (@Richard_Florida) December 7, 2020
2. First, I think that the BIG geographic impact of the pandemic will be more on the geography of where we work than where we live.
available free access in full because is still free trial period
A bad idea, not a bad slogan https://t.co/lSmchOwnMO— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 7, 2020
The campaign’s empathetic digital strategy held up surprisingly well against President Trump’s passionate digital following.
"Headlines from [Fox News] that reflected well on Mr. Biden were relatively rare, but ... tests showed that they were more persuasive to on-the-fence voters than headlines from other outlets. So when they appeared ... the campaign paid to promote them"https://t.co/al7JSRX93A— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 6, 2020
The next Congress will feature more nonwhite lawmakers representing majority-white constituencies than at any time in American history.
“Democrats in the next Congress will boast at least 26 nonwhite lawmakers who represent states or districts where at least a plurality of the population is white—more than a four-fold increase from a decade ago.”https://t.co/v7VJcSofV1— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 6, 2020
Just a notice for those here who are big fans of internet forum meta warring and shit stirring-there's this display going on over at Twitter showing how the big boys play
The hashtag #StopTheLeftPurge is trending because many prominent left wing accounts are being banned by Twitter.
A lot of people who have called for censorship in the past, are now tweeting this hashtag.
Man, if only someone had been warning all of you about this for years.
From the WaPo
Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden’s win over President Trump a month after the former vice president’s clear victory of more than 7 million votes nationally and a convincing electoral-vote margin that exactly matched Trump’s 2016 tally.
Two Republicans consider Trump the winner despite all evidence showing otherwise. And another 222 GOP members of the House and Senate — nearly 90 percent of all Republicans serving in Congress — will simply not say who won the election.
Opposition from former presidential candidate shows that not all liberals will embrace the targeted package
By Jeff Stein, Mike DeBonis & Seung Min Kim @ WashingtonPost.com, Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:52 p.m. EST
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday announced his opposition to the bipartisan coronavirus relief package gaining momentum in the U.S. Senate, as jockeying intensified among lawmakers eager to cut a deal to provide relief amid renewed signs of economic weakness.
December 5, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
edit to add--Scher also retweeted this related:
and this at the same time:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 4:42am
Maybe Trump is killing the era of social media - perhaps instead of a new platform we just need to get back to the bars and cafes and talk to each other. (yes, i get the irony - doing my best in between lockdowns, plus 2nd language to deal with). Oddly, i have no problem talking to conservatives at the bar.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 5:36am
Whatever happens going forward depends on elite educated millennials, and a reminder: they were educated different than us older generations. And now their lives have been seriously fucked up by, first. the weird populism, most exhibited by 4 yrs. of Trumpism with postmodern technique of unreality, the likes of which none of us have seen before. In the U.S. many ot them have massive student debt.
And then the kicker: coronavirus lockdown worldwide. Totally wrecking or upending many huge areas of business as we know it.
There's been a lot of movement of demographics out of urban areas. Will that reverse? What will happen after air travel comes back? Will people still zip allover the place for business? Did people get used to working at home or will there be a reaction against that?
Joe Biden's campaign is a one time thing, meant just for this time, meeting the needs of this time and these emergencies. A little stability on offer for everyone to catch their breath.
As many more boomers die during Joe's presidency, perhaps less easy to foretell the future than anytime since WWII.
That thought struck me hard just now reading you guys still basically re-litigating 2016, electoral college, being held hostage to over on Flavius' thread as if things are still the same. That's over. It's a whole new world. We had:a CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC! And a big generation is going to start exiting this planet soon no matter how they die. Leaving a huge fucked up generation behind that will have quite different priorities.
Example: you say: "restaurants and bars". Many of those are permanently closing as we write! End of next year, whole new ones are going to be taking their place. OR maybe not.
This period is transitional. Only one thing for sure: there will be new rules, and soon, not far down the road. All you gotta do is imagine yourself in the hotel business, from CEO to maid. What do you do now?
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 2:47pm
what is a good thing: so many voted, they knew it was a revolutionary time. Political people have to drill down in this data. AND FORGET all PAST elections. This data + going forward data is all that matters.
Going forward data will include: what Joe & Kamala did. Good or bad, what say ye?
The "knocking on doors" thing is about how AOC got little old Latino ladies who don't use the internet to vote for the nice Latino girl who came to the door instead of the old white Dem machine guy. How long are those little old Latino ladies going to be around? AOC is also skilled at using all the internet tools known to the youthful masses.Which doors is she going to knock on in two years? (Also, if she loses, will there still be exactly the same kind of bartending jobs she used to use to make a living before? Probably not! She'd probably not be qualified anymore!)
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 3:00pm
another good example right here, how everyone is talking past politics which doesn't matter a hill of beans in this crazy world or the world going forward; the whole education field has been turned upside down:
and what about those kids in "college" right now, or what they are calling college? How are they going to turn out? Will be voting in 2022?
What are teachers and their unions going to be like after this?
What about HEALTH CARE? A major part of the world economy. Is it ever going to be the same again with the same people working in it? NO.
How about those lines for food banks?
How about having six months back rent owed hanging over your head?
And everyone is worried about old urban vs. rural voting divisions? PUHLEEZ, hello, wake up, see what's been happening.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 3:47pm
My "bars and restaurants" comment was a split between here (where at least some of the bars will come back, as it's in the culture, even tonight, on all the TVs as well) to infrequent visits to the US pre-pandemic and pre-Trump (so data is invalid, as the bars and people i was talking with die off)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:20pm