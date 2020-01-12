Turkish-Russian hegemony scored a majore Victory - but we're still counting votes and waiting for a loser to cry "Uncle", so we may not have noticed.

If a territory falls in the woods, and we're too busy playing post-mortem blame games and who caused the success, did it really fall?

W/o further adieu, the late great Karabakh entity - conflicted, but with some historical claims to existence (certainly more recent than some recreated nation-state). Like Crimea, might makes right quicker than detente.

So where does that leave us? Or the newly formulated Biden government as it confronts the post-Brixit Euro-Mideast playing field? Caspian's not a friendly ghost.

