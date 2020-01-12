Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Just a notice for those here who are big fans of internet forum meta warring and shit stirring-there's this display going on over at Twitter showing how the big boys play
The hashtag #StopTheLeftPurge is trending because many prominent left wing accounts are being banned by Twitter.
A lot of people who have called for censorship in the past, are now tweeting this hashtag.
Man, if only someone had been warning all of you about this for years.
From the WaPo
Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden’s win over President Trump a month after the former vice president’s clear victory of more than 7 million votes nationally and a convincing electoral-vote margin that exactly matched Trump’s 2016 tally.
Two Republicans consider Trump the winner despite all evidence showing otherwise. And another 222 GOP members of the House and Senate — nearly 90 percent of all Republicans serving in Congress — will simply not say who won the election.
Opposition from former presidential candidate shows that not all liberals will embrace the targeted package
By Jeff Stein, Mike DeBonis & Seung Min Kim @ WashingtonPost.com, Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:52 p.m. EST
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday announced his opposition to the bipartisan coronavirus relief package gaining momentum in the U.S. Senate, as jockeying intensified among lawmakers eager to cut a deal to provide relief amid renewed signs of economic weakness.
December 5, 2020
President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to remove most of the its about 700 troops in Somalia working to assist the East African nation’s military with its long battle against al-Shabab terrorists. https://t.co/AdZSgUZMzT— Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) December 4, 2020
This linked Atlantic article is free access. [Previous thread of Covid News 11/20 thru 3 PM on 12/4 is here.]
"Americans are dying of COVID-19 who, had they gotten sick a month earlier, would have lived."
It is happening. Hospitals are being overwhelmed.
Present tense, not future.
Read @alexismadrigal and @yayitsrob's latest. https://t.co/iYTo3np7Pz
From the WaPo
The Trump administration has refused to allow members of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team to meet with officials at U.S. intelligence agencies that are controlled by the Pentagon, undermining prospects for a smooth transfer of power, current and former U.S. officials said.
The officials said the Biden team has not been able to engage with leaders at the National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and other military-run spy services with classified budgets and global espionage platforms.
NEW from me: David Cohen, ping pong whiz and terrorist money hunter, fmr deputy CIA Director who helped steer modernization efforts at agency (including a review of cover in the digital age) a top pick for Biden CIA chief:https://t.co/E1JCqb9xLI— Jenna McLaughlin (@JennaMC_Laugh) December 4, 2020
By Jim Acosta & Sarah Westwood @ CNN.com, Dec. 4
Makes Love Canal look like a clear mountain spring. https://t.co/egaAXPiveg— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 4, 2020
By Michael McAuliffe @ NYDailyNews.com, Dec. 3 WITH VIDEO
WASHINGTON — Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) may have gotten hammered in his losing re-election bid for marching in a Black Lives Matter protest, but his farewell message to his soon-to-be former Democratic colleagues in Congress remained: Don’t back down.
Rose lost to Republican N.Y. Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis by more than 6 percentage points, according to results certified Monday, swept away by voters in Staten Island and southwestern Brooklyn who favored President Trump [....]
By Celine Castronuovo @ TheHill.com, Dec. 2
UPS has reportedly told drivers across the country to stop picking up packages from six retailers, including Gap, Nike and Macy’s, as the shipping company attempts to keep up with a record-breaking online shopping season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
If you have WaPo access, do click through for this at the top of the page Drone video shows cars coming in droves on Nov. 21 to pick up meals ahead of Thanksgiving in a drive organized by the city of Houston and grocery chain H-E-B.
1 in 8 Americans (about 26 million) say they don’t have enough to eat.https://t.co/n3Yud9153W
For a while now, we’ve seen a clear realignment of suburbs. But, where’s the dividing line between blue/red? I take a look at the ‘purple” suburbs in fast-growing places around Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte & Durham. (W/ help from @Dchinni & @CityLab )https://t.co/QRmSzDFjon
A pro-Trump attorney’s call for a Senate runoff boycott has alarmed Republicans.
By Marc Caputo @ Politico.com, Dec. 3
Georgia’s Republican civil war just got a lot messier. A new schism — this one between MAGA forces — is taking shape, further threatening GOP unity in advance of the Jan. 5 runoffs for the state’s two Senate seats.
Comments
TRUMP PARDONS FLYNN... for something.
As always with Trump, it's a confusing piece of shit that doesn't mean what people claim until the pieces are dredged out (and put in writing)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:40pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:33pm
Trump channels whackadoo Emily
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 3:33pm
And the Flynn story suddenly becomes old news. "Manafort" trending on Twitter, this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 6:41pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 7:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:15am
SC census insanity thread
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 10:21am
Felix Sater Kazakh case
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 2:16pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 5:55pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:48pm
The art of THE GRIFT continues unabated to the tune of $150 million:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:27pm
exponential grifting
especially since I just listened to a bunch of talking heads on CNN confirm that multiple White House sources have told multiple journos that Trump has fully accepted now that he has lost the election
edit to add cross-link:
MORE HERE BY Omar Wasow
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:47am
worth listening to again, compare and contrast
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:07pm
more possible grift. because, hey why not, a lot of people are going to be dead and gone anyways
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:28pm
emptywheel on the above:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:40pm
another good question:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:45am
working on a new pardon festival:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:38pm
Mika Brzezinski has a question for Twitter:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:38pm
some are suggesting to look over here.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:42pm
anger about Flynn from a few usually pretty temperate types, one right after another on my feed
edit to add another, they just keep coming on my feed, especially "manly men" patriotic types, they seem to want to see him shot at dawn:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:49am
84% of Republicans support martial law and new a election, where Trump wins, as a "defense of freedoms."
12% Republicans against it.
4% undecided
Roy Blunt, (R-Mo), said "Trump absolutely has a right to as many elections as it takes, for him to win, a fair one."
by NCD on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 7:43am
Many people do not understand the distrust of the process felt by many Republicans.
Edit to add:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/01/us/politics/georgia-election-trump.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 8:29am
Trump's Twitter response was to continue to call the Georgia election "rigged"
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-inevitably-flips-out-at-georgia-elections-official-who-begged-him-to-calm-down?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 8:52am
General Flynn put a full page ad in the Washington Times paper yesterday where he said Trump must declare martial law and throw out the election.
Followed by another election, which Trump will, of course, approve and consider "fair and legal" when fraud and intimidation of officials and/or their replacement with apparatchiks assures a Trump "win."
The Trump base wants a Stalinist system like Maduro's Venezuela, or Putin's Russia. Where the Party is purged, the disloyal threatened and removed from office, courts are rigged, corruption rampant, the free press suffocated, and the authoritarian cult leader rules for life.
by NCD on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:48am
That should make for a pretty court-martial, if they can have one to revoke Flynn's benefits for advocating overthrowing the Constitution. Maybe he can live off Trump's PAC money.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 9:45am
#TrumpCrimeFamily has just started trending
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 6:10pm
Election docs altered oops
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:10am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 6:16pm
Collins,Toomey, Grassley, Rounds and Romney
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:24pm
grifting off Trump fans is becoming contagious?
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 7:07pm
thread:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 9:08pm
Josh Marshall:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 2:51pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 9:32pm
mighty have fallen
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 9:56pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 2:52pm
Flynn's insurrection begins
(click for full thread)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 4:40pm