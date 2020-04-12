Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Hmmmm . . .
One particular individual in the following list
truly needs an additional form of enjoyment.
Just a notice for those here who are big fans of internet forum meta warring and shit stirring-there's this display going on over at Twitter showing how the big boys play
The hashtag #StopTheLeftPurge is trending because many prominent left wing accounts are being banned by Twitter.
A lot of people who have called for censorship in the past, are now tweeting this hashtag.
Man, if only someone had been warning all of you about this for years.
From the WaPo
Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden’s win over President Trump a month after the former vice president’s clear victory of more than 7 million votes nationally and a convincing electoral-vote margin that exactly matched Trump’s 2016 tally.
Two Republicans consider Trump the winner despite all evidence showing otherwise. And another 222 GOP members of the House and Senate — nearly 90 percent of all Republicans serving in Congress — will simply not say who won the election.
Opposition from former presidential candidate shows that not all liberals will embrace the targeted package
By Jeff Stein, Mike DeBonis & Seung Min Kim @ WashingtonPost.com, Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:52 p.m. EST
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday announced his opposition to the bipartisan coronavirus relief package gaining momentum in the U.S. Senate, as jockeying intensified among lawmakers eager to cut a deal to provide relief amid renewed signs of economic weakness.
December 5, 2020
President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to remove most of the its about 700 troops in Somalia working to assist the East African nation’s military with its long battle against al-Shabab terrorists. https://t.co/AdZSgUZMzT— Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) December 4, 2020
This linked Atlantic article is free access. [Previous thread of Covid News 11/20 thru 3 PM on 12/4 is here.]
"Americans are dying of COVID-19 who, had they gotten sick a month earlier, would have lived."
It is happening. Hospitals are being overwhelmed.
Present tense, not future.
Read @alexismadrigal and @yayitsrob's latest. https://t.co/iYTo3np7Pz
From the WaPo
The Trump administration has refused to allow members of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team to meet with officials at U.S. intelligence agencies that are controlled by the Pentagon, undermining prospects for a smooth transfer of power, current and former U.S. officials said.
The officials said the Biden team has not been able to engage with leaders at the National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and other military-run spy services with classified budgets and global espionage platforms.
NEW from me: David Cohen, ping pong whiz and terrorist money hunter, fmr deputy CIA Director who helped steer modernization efforts at agency (including a review of cover in the digital age) a top pick for Biden CIA chief:https://t.co/E1JCqb9xLI— Jenna McLaughlin (@JennaMC_Laugh) December 4, 2020
By Jim Acosta & Sarah Westwood @ CNN.com, Dec. 4
Makes Love Canal look like a clear mountain spring. https://t.co/egaAXPiveg— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 4, 2020
By Michael McAuliffe @ NYDailyNews.com, Dec. 3 WITH VIDEO
WASHINGTON — Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) may have gotten hammered in his losing re-election bid for marching in a Black Lives Matter protest, but his farewell message to his soon-to-be former Democratic colleagues in Congress remained: Don’t back down.
Rose lost to Republican N.Y. Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis by more than 6 percentage points, according to results certified Monday, swept away by voters in Staten Island and southwestern Brooklyn who favored President Trump [....]
By Celine Castronuovo @ TheHill.com, Dec. 2
UPS has reportedly told drivers across the country to stop picking up packages from six retailers, including Gap, Nike and Macy’s, as the shipping company attempts to keep up with a record-breaking online shopping season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
If you have WaPo access, do click through for this at the top of the page Drone video shows cars coming in droves on Nov. 21 to pick up meals ahead of Thanksgiving in a drive organized by the city of Houston and grocery chain H-E-B.
1 in 8 Americans (about 26 million) say they don’t have enough to eat.https://t.co/n3Yud9153W
For a while now, we’ve seen a clear realignment of suburbs. But, where’s the dividing line between blue/red? I take a look at the ‘purple” suburbs in fast-growing places around Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte & Durham. (W/ help from @Dchinni & @CityLab )https://t.co/QRmSzDFjon
A pro-Trump attorney’s call for a Senate runoff boycott has alarmed Republicans.
By Marc Caputo @ Politico.com, Dec. 3
Georgia’s Republican civil war just got a lot messier. A new schism — this one between MAGA forces — is taking shape, further threatening GOP unity in advance of the Jan. 5 runoffs for the state’s two Senate seats.
Comments
I'm thinking it's probably the person who wasted time writing this blog
by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:28pm
Yes, it's quite easy to fill up the logs of recent comments and recent blogs,. all you gotta do is post your own instead of relying on others to do it for you.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:47pm
I guess I should add that if you prefer to spend a lot of your time
then you probably won't be able to post much grownup content with any time you have left over
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 2:14pm
Have you thought about ragging on Josh Marshall too about his habits? He's tweeted like 30 times since midnight, that seems to be about his typical rate.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 3:02pm
Dag vs Josh?
Hahahahahaha...
Dagblog? It is ranked #69,607 in the world. 3,700 visitors and 3,700 daily page views.
Talkingpointsmemo? It is ranked #11,722 in the world. 19,000 visitors and 103,000 daily page views.
QUICK... get a grip on your reality...
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 7:32pm
So what the fuck are you doing here? Run along, Noodles - your mother's calling
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 8:51pm
If she needs an LA life coach, I'm sure she'll let you know. In the the meantime, just let her be, capisch? You just illustrated how she's doing most of the work around here to entertain others. You could also try being actually entertaining. You know how - just put your lips together and blow.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 4:20pm
Project much???
. . . capisch?
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 6:55pm