This linked Atlantic article is free access. [Previous thread of Covid News 11/20 thru 3 PM on 12/4 is here.]
"Americans are dying of COVID-19 who, had they gotten sick a month earlier, would have lived."— Ed Yong (@edyong209) December 4, 2020
It is happening. Hospitals are being overwhelmed.
Present tense, not future.
Read @alexismadrigal and @yayitsrob's latest. https://t.co/iYTo3np7Pz
Opposition from former presidential candidate shows that not all liberals will embrace the targeted package
By Jeff Stein, Mike DeBonis & Seung Min Kim @ WashingtonPost.com, Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:52 p.m. EST
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday announced his opposition to the bipartisan coronavirus relief package gaining momentum in the U.S. Senate, as jockeying intensified among lawmakers eager to cut a deal to provide relief amid renewed signs of economic weakness.
December 5, 2020
President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to remove most of the its about 700 troops in Somalia working to assist the East African nation’s military with its long battle against al-Shabab terrorists. https://t.co/AdZSgUZMzT— Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) December 4, 2020
From the WaPo
The Trump administration has refused to allow members of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team to meet with officials at U.S. intelligence agencies that are controlled by the Pentagon, undermining prospects for a smooth transfer of power, current and former U.S. officials said.
The officials said the Biden team has not been able to engage with leaders at the National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and other military-run spy services with classified budgets and global espionage platforms.
NEW from me: David Cohen, ping pong whiz and terrorist money hunter, fmr deputy CIA Director who helped steer modernization efforts at agency (including a review of cover in the digital age) a top pick for Biden CIA chief:https://t.co/E1JCqb9xLI— Jenna McLaughlin (@JennaMC_Laugh) December 4, 2020
By Jim Acosta & Sarah Westwood @ CNN.com, Dec. 4
Makes Love Canal look like a clear mountain spring. https://t.co/egaAXPiveg— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 4, 2020
By Michael McAuliffe @ NYDailyNews.com, Dec. 3 WITH VIDEO
WASHINGTON — Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) may have gotten hammered in his losing re-election bid for marching in a Black Lives Matter protest, but his farewell message to his soon-to-be former Democratic colleagues in Congress remained: Don’t back down.
Rose lost to Republican N.Y. Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis by more than 6 percentage points, according to results certified Monday, swept away by voters in Staten Island and southwestern Brooklyn who favored President Trump [....]
By Celine Castronuovo @ TheHill.com, Dec. 2
UPS has reportedly told drivers across the country to stop picking up packages from six retailers, including Gap, Nike and Macy’s, as the shipping company attempts to keep up with a record-breaking online shopping season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
If you have WaPo access, do click through for this at the top of the page Drone video shows cars coming in droves on Nov. 21 to pick up meals ahead of Thanksgiving in a drive organized by the city of Houston and grocery chain H-E-B.
1 in 8 Americans (about 26 million) say they don’t have enough to eat.https://t.co/n3Yud9153W
For a while now, we’ve seen a clear realignment of suburbs. But, where’s the dividing line between blue/red? I take a look at the ‘purple” suburbs in fast-growing places around Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte & Durham. (W/ help from @Dchinni & @CityLab )https://t.co/QRmSzDFjon
A pro-Trump attorney’s call for a Senate runoff boycott has alarmed Republicans.
By Marc Caputo @ Politico.com, Dec. 3
Georgia’s Republican civil war just got a lot messier. A new schism — this one between MAGA forces — is taking shape, further threatening GOP unity in advance of the Jan. 5 runoffs for the state’s two Senate seats.
Not that I had a particularly high opinion of it before, but the irrational and not-very-science-driven regime of COVID policies in California, coupled with the hypocrisy of so many elected officials there, has really lowered my opinion of the quality of governance in that state. https://t.co/p95Ul9Hxh4— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 3, 2020
Carjackings are on track to double year over year. The arrest rate is 4.3%-less than half of what it was last year.— Spuds McKenzie (@AyeRishPirate) December 3, 2020
At least the second carjacking in week involving a gunshot victim. https://t.co/mI1aU9Ptxn
Sir, your loyal servant Mr Pence is fleeing from the bunker in your hour of need! https://t.co/Wp7u5PuOYl— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 3, 2020
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 10:36pm
the current life of home health aides:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 10:52pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 11:27pm
I am not ashamed to admit I am afraid to access a lot of health care for the next few months. It's not their fault, but still...
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:20am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:35am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 3:56am
Dr. Eric Fiegel-Ding announces new national Covid Action Group, see whole thread:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:43am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:47am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 2:02am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 3:07am