    Counter-reactionaries working to staunch the wokee cultural tide

    By artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:31pm |

    For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj

    — James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020

    Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ

    — James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020

    Abigail Shrier is author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 12:46am

    intriguing if not fully formed and too broad:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:04am

    A bit like Lenin(?) - the purpose of the Revolutionary is to foment revolution, not to govern. The Revolution can only be failed by not pushing for more revolution.

    Still, Stoller feels like a set of too long coffee cup aphorisms.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:10am

