It is becoming more clear that America's first real experience with a populist demagogue is going to end in a historically satisfying way. Donald J. Trump's political career is about to look like this:

2016: Loses popular vote by 3 million, wins Electoral College.

2018: GOP loses 30+ House seats.

2019: Impeached.

2020: Loses popular vote by 6-8 million, loses Electoral College to Joe Biden to become a one-term President.

Historically, the American people did pretty well with this challenge, though of course it remains to be seen how much damage Trump will do before he leaves. But Trump was never much more than a symbol. He is the symbol of the white nationalist movement in the United States of America. It is a movement big enough to elect a President, and it's a movement that needs to be crushed, lest the U.S. Be remembered solely for being a racist state. And he is the symbol for how America has lost its way in the eyes of the world.

The mask has again slipped for the U.S., and a time of accountability is coming. The U.S. survived one Trump but may not survive the next one, especially if the next one has any level of competence. American citizens have stood tall this week, and will need to stay on their feet for the foreseeable future.

But while there is much work to be done, and accountability to accept, now is a time for optimism. And here's the final optimistic point – maybe the U.S. isn't as completely divided as we think. Because Trump is about to lose by millions of votes and dozens of electoral votes and the GOP actually did quite well in all other facets of the election. This might sadden Democratic partisans, but the fact that 2020 wasn't a blue wave shows that a lot of Republican voters were eager for Trump to be gone.

Americans, the war is far from over and there are a lot of hard issues left to face. But recognize that battles are being won and that the story of the United States of America hasn't been completely written yet.

