    Not a minor free speech conundrum

    By artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 1:29am |

    Social media companies don't seem to have any desire to block viral false rumors that precipitate rioting in American cities, suggesting that their commitment to censorship has its own limits.

    — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 27, 2020

    more after the jump

    In the past few months they had two cases: Minneapolis and Chicago, where people made false claims about a police shooting and there were resulting riots. No change in policies from FB/TW https://t.co/NXxwkRnX7F

    — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 27, 2020

    The claim they make in censoring content is to prevent harm or violence. This speech precipitates that but they do nothing about it so apologies if I don't buy their claims.

    — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 27, 2020

    It's not just in the U.S., though! Far from it! I recall I've read in the past about real life mobs in other countries inspired by Facebook rumors basically attempting lynchings because of a local child rape or the like.

    How can they keep up with every story in every town in time to stop a reaction along the line of "flash mobs" with angry intent? They can do organized premediated disinfo, but how can they handle every "flash" of rumor?

    This is where the need for police comes in. If you really believe in free speech, there are no thought crimes or speech crimes, part of its usefulness is "letting off steam" from hatred or anger. (And of course, any social media outlet is free to moderate or ban what kind of speech they don't want, "speakers" can always go elsewhere and start their own.) But the crime only occurs with physically acting out. And who else is there but police forces to enforce "rule of law" as regards actions?

    Comments

    yes, this really pegs it! yes


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 1:37am

    more interesting thoughts on free speech topic, comparing Canada

    Blasphemy or bigotry are not shouting fire in a crowded theater, PM Trudeau should acknowledge this before making excuses for curbing freedom of expression https://t.co/YGcMBMEuP9

    — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 31, 2020

    Don't be too sure. We don't have speech enshrined like the US does and we have hate speech laws.

    — Obaid Omer (@obaidomer) October 31, 2020

    Isn’t Holocaust denial a crime in most of Europe

    — A Khan (@CtznKhan) October 31, 2020

    Yes, what others have already said--we have hate speech provisions and "reasonable limits" provisions. The First Amendment is not international law.

    — Jessica Carey (@jesscarey6) October 31, 2020

    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 10:35pm

    Charlie skewers Trudeau:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 11:50am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 11:25pm

    ye olde free speech vs. hate speech laws problem:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 5:45pm

    Latest Comments

    more