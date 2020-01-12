Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
“ With special delight (Lee) saw that officers would be allowed to save face by retaining their sidearms and horses and could resume their lives unmolested.”
Grant : Penguin Books 2017 Ron Chernow page 509
*************************************
“The following month(Ackerman) portrayed the Klan not as bands of isolated ,wild-eyed ruffians but
spanned the entire community."
page 707
next election was delayed for 90 years.
page795
By Celine Castronuovo @ TheHill.com,
UPS has reportedly told drivers across the country to stop picking up packages from six retailers, including Gap, Nike and Macy’s, as the shipping company attempts to keep up with a record-breaking online shopping season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In an internal message obtained by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed by various UPS workers in different regions, the delivery company announced the temporary shipping restrictions on the retailers, which also included L.L. Bean, Hot Topic and Newegg.
If you have WaPo access, do click through for this at the top of the page Drone video shows cars coming in droves on Nov. 21 to pick up meals ahead of Thanksgiving in a drive organized by the city of Houston and grocery chain H-E-B.
1 in 8 Americans (about 26 million) say they don’t have enough to eat.https://t.co/n3Yud9153W
For a while now, we’ve seen a clear realignment of suburbs. But, where’s the dividing line between blue/red? I take a look at the ‘purple” suburbs in fast-growing places around Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte & Durham. (W/ help from @Dchinni & @CityLab )https://t.co/QRmSzDFjon
A pro-Trump attorney’s call for a Senate runoff boycott has alarmed Republicans.
By Marc Caputo @ Politico.com, Dec. 3
Georgia’s Republican civil war just got a lot messier. A new schism — this one between MAGA forces — is taking shape, further threatening GOP unity in advance of the Jan. 5 runoffs for the state’s two Senate seats.
Not that I had a particularly high opinion of it before, but the irrational and not-very-science-driven regime of COVID policies in California, coupled with the hypocrisy of so many elected officials there, has really lowered my opinion of the quality of governance in that state. https://t.co/p95Ul9Hxh4— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 3, 2020
Carjackings are on track to double year over year. The arrest rate is 4.3%-less than half of what it was last year.— Spuds McKenzie (@AyeRishPirate) December 3, 2020
At least the second carjacking in week involving a gunshot victim. https://t.co/mI1aU9Ptxn
Sir, your loyal servant Mr Pence is fleeing from the bunker in your hour of need! https://t.co/Wp7u5PuOYl— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 3, 2020
Seeing Mike Pence have to swear in a Democrat senator while a bisexual woman in a purple wig and zebra print coat holds the Bible is EXTREMELY pleasing to me pic.twitter.com/nsnKKPVVei— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 2, 2020
Pro-Coup Trumpist Lawyer Lin Wood Seems to be Legit Bonkers
Here’s something I didn’t know about in the annals of Trumpist mania and bad acting. You’ve probably seen the name Lin Wood come up. From my recollection, prior to his Trumpist incarnation, Wood was what you might call a regionally known celebrity lawyer. He was involved in a lot of high profile cases and was very successful. I don’t know how respected he was as a lawyer per se. And I don’t think he was known for supporting coups or being unhinged or evil.
Paywall Use Share Token
Trump's post-firing business career may be the same as his pre-election ventures
When Oprah Winfrey left her show to start her own network, she was the biggest star on television. Many analysts predicted that her new venture would be a huge success. At the time, some press reports even suggested that bosses at the main broadcast networks were seriously worried about the competition.
there's text and Katie Porter tweet at link as well
WATCH: Katie Porter tears into Mnuchin during heated exchange, tells him: "You're play-acting to be a lawyer" https://t.co/nVEpmhKtv6 pic.twitter.com/FyvHpTqmnk— The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2020
She's causing quite a stir with the right, and also some lefties of the "Bernie bro" variety, I've noticed, as has the author of this piece:
"Talk about cancel culture. If an establishment striver like [Neera] Tanden loses a job for which she’s eminently qualified because she was too mean to Mitch McConnell, the lesson to all of us is to keep our mouths shut." https://t.co/OcVGjHHqUm— Paul Glastris (@glastris) December 2, 2020
Congress, which was notified of the sales on Monday, now has a 30-day window to block any of the deals if it wants to.
U.S announces sales of 76 M2A2 Bradley IFV for Croatia for $757 million
- A $350 million deal in technical and advisory support for KSA MoD via U.S. Military Training Mission to Saudi Arabia (USMTM)
- 300 armored M1152 for Lebanon in a $55.5 million dealhttps://t.co/DG9U8aBjMK
Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis Lost Their Minds When Bill Barr Said Game Over, and Lawyers Had Some Thoughtshttps://t.co/APlUrF1Gx4— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 2, 2020
“You know, it just makes a hard life harder. That's all.” On top of everything, New York’s small businesses are getting hit with lawsuits in droves — for owed back rent. https://t.co/UZKk3g1VDu— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) December 2, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I think this bit of news hasn't been emphasized enough, wondering where I should put it, then I noticed your post again, thought it might be a good place:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:33pm
We learned in elementary school to be properly proud of Grant's sending the confederates homes with
their horse and weapons for the late planting.
And....
Grant page 575
"Political tensions flared ...July 30 ..when a white mob backed by police...many of them Confederate...veterans fired...
until the floor with blood ...the riot left 34 blacks and 3 white Republicans -the "moderates" Flavius- dead..FF
Late planting.Fl
by Flavius on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 1:32pm
You are not painting the pretty picture required.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 1:39pm
The permission to leave as gentlemen got the people producing the war to go home.The privilege separating officers from enlisted troops was preserved by disarming the latter after the surrender.
These conditions certainly played a part in overturning the efforts of Reconstruction. They don't reveal what might have happened if the conditions had been more punitive and humiliating.
by moat on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 4:47pm
Or, or, or.. ? If enjoyment as a gentlemen was conditioned on being one.
by Flavius on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 5:17pm
I was not defending the privilege, just trying to figure out how it became so powerful.
by moat on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 7:36pm
To add some facts to "what we learned in elementary school... about the late planting".
Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Bradley, ruled the federal conviction, by jury, of white defendants in the 1873 Colfax Massacre in Louisiana was unconstitutional. This decision ended federal protection from white terror, murder etc for blacks in the Deep South.
The book, The Day Freedom Died describes the 1873 federal prosecution in New Orleans, convictions by jury, and then the dismissal of the conviction by Bradley, a decision later affirmed the complete Supreme Court.
In a decision that gave free reign to white terrorists the Supreme Court ruled that murder and terrorism is not a federal offense, and that the 14th Amendment to protect civil rights applied only to the actions to deprive rights by state government, not individuals or groups of white terrorists.
14th Amendment:
Murder and/or lynching, or terror acts like burning down homes or businesses of blacks was not deemed a federal crime in the reconstruction era after 1873. In the unlikely event a state prosecuted such crimes, the terror threats against jurors, prosecutors, and/or white supremacists on a jury would make such action a futile enterprise.
The power of the federal government to prosecute lynching by mobs was still a controversy as late as the 1948 election, as such authority was considered an affront to "state's rights".
by NCD on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 9:59pm
Just checking, was the title of the book "The Day Freedom Died"?
Thanks for this.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 9:28pm
Yes, by Charles Lane. Corrected the title. Book starts a little slow with background info, gets into the gritty details and events soon enough. I got Kindle copy.
by NCD on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 10:02pm
I do the same. Helps being able to refer back to books easily.
Helps to have a grasp of our true history.
During the Civil War there was the Fort Pillow Massacre
Does give you the warm and fuzzies about Confederates
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 10:15pm