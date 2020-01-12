    Appomattox

    By Flavius on Tue, 12/01/2020

    “ With special delight  (Lee)  saw that officers would be allowed to save face by retaining their sidearms and horses and could resume their lives  unmolested.”

     

    Grant : Penguin Books 2017  Ron Chernow page 509

    “The following month(Ackerman) portrayed the Klan not as bands of isolated ,wild-eyed ruffians  but

    spanned the entire community."

    page 707

     

     next election was  delayed for 90 years.

    page 795

     

    I think this bit of news hasn't been emphasized enough, wondering where I should put it, then I noticed your post again, thought it might be a good place:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020

    We learned in elementary school to be properly proud of Grant's sending the confederates homes with

    their horse and weapons for the late  planting.

    And....

     

    Grant page 575

    "Political tensions flared ...July 30 ..when a white mob backed by police...many of them Confederate...veterans fired...

    until the floor with blood ...the riot left 34 blacks and 3 white Republicans -the "moderates" Flavius- dead..FF

    Late planting.Fl

     


    by Flavius on Thu, 12/03/2020

    You are not painting the pretty picture required.


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/03/2020

