    Appomattox

    By Flavius on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 2:03pm |

    “ With special delight  (Lee)  saw that officers would be allowed to save face by retaining their sidearms and horses and could resumoe their lives  unmolested.”

     

    Grant : Penguin Books 2017  Ron Chernow page 509

            *************************************

     

    “The following month(Ackerman) portrayed the Klan not as bands of isolated ,wild-eyed ruffians  but

    spanned the entire community."

    page 707

     

     next election was  delayed for 90 years.

    page795

     

    Comments

    I think this bit of news hasn't been emphasized enough, wondering where I should put it, then I noticed your post again, thought it might be a good place:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:33pm

    Latest Comments

    more