She's causing quite a stir with the right, and also some lefties of the "Bernie bro" variety, I've noticed, as has the author of this piece:
"Talk about cancel culture. If an establishment striver like [Neera] Tanden loses a job for which she’s eminently qualified because she was too mean to Mitch McConnell, the lesson to all of us is to keep our mouths shut." https://t.co/OcVGjHHqUm
Chuck Schumer told party donors during recent calls that the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the fact that Cal Cunningham "couldn't keep his zipper up" crushed Democrats' chances of regaining the Senate, sources with direct knowledge of the conversations tell Axios.
Dr. Scott W. Atlas, the former Stanford University radiologist who espoused disputed theories and rankled government scientists while advising President Trump on the pandemic, has resigned his White House position, according to a senior government official.
Reporting of evidence that a new BBC podcast, “Mayday,” uses smears, gaping omissions, leaps of logic, and factual errors in a desperate attempt to repair the image of late White Helmets founder James Le Mesurier, and discredit the OPCW inspectors who challenged a cover-up of their Syria chemical weapons probe.
Wait, i thought Jilani was kicked off team "People of Color" - is he still allowed to post?
Try to keep up, you're still falling for faux solidarity messages of yore! It's every color and gender and "community" for itself now, the one with the most appointments wins. And fuck Joe Biden with his "we're all Americans" shit.
P.S. do note that the Minneapolis police chief may look like part of "the black community" but then you see his name: Medaria Arradondo. Very very suspicious, must actually be from one of the traitor tribes.
The chief of police is listed as the city's first African-American chief
He faced opposition from some African-American activists
This opposition was overcome by other African-American activists
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2017/07/23/rondo-rose-through-police-ranks-to-helm-a-department-under-intense-pressure
I'm enjoying the image of your head exploding
As a non voter who doesn't like Biden I feel a non voter Biden hater should be a part of his cabinet to represent my interests. He said he was gonna be a president for all the people didn't he?
OK pens another fab call to arms -
#MakeAmericaHateAgain
When they call out all the haters, you can bid and take a bow.
#MAHAHA
#BWAHAHA (black white asian hispanic all hate again)
Oh no, the dangers of hubris are well know for so long they're a theme in Greek Mythology. I'm just trying to help. Think of how Biden will have a more modest and humble outlook if there's someone at his side to daily remind him he didn't vote for him and in fact, doesn't like him very much.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 9:00pm
Jilani says politicians are not being held to account
He then points to an article criticizing politicians for decreasing funding to the Minneapolis PD
There is an article about Chicago which says cash strapped Mayor Lightfoot that she wants to direct funding to a high crime area
We also note that there is no basis for the charge that bail reform resulted in increased crime.
It seems people are looking for solutions
If Jilani has magical solutions, he should offer them up.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:58am
We know homicides are increasing
Stop and Frisk angered more people than it prevented crime
Police show up after the homicide, not before
It is unclear what triggered the increase in homicides and how to prevent them.
If homicides decrease after Biden takes office, we will wonder about the role of an autocrat in the increase.
Obama: Broad slogans like "defund the police" lose people
By Sara Fischer @ Axios.com, Dec. 1
First noticed the story because I saw that there wa repeat coverage of same story at The Hill, I presume because this has already been a topic of much discussion among their audience:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:58pm
Also Obama from Volume1 of his new book
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/obama-speaks-racism-33136
Found Yglesias discussing Obama's point with the NYTImes' Astead Herndon and Perry Bacon Jr. on Twitter:
a related excerpt from his book
My, that's not gonna earn Barack many friends.
If you read the book, you will understand the full context.
But a snippet from a tweet from some guy on the internet explains it all.
Starts at page 394 on the Kindle version of the book.
Edit to add:
Spoiler alert!
The Cambridge police overreacted
Well, a black perfesser couldn't be in the wrong
good point as the tweeter is just a lowly post-doc in the Hiistory Dept.at Dartmouth, Managing Editor of Modern Intellectual History Journal (A forum for historians of political thought, philosophy, religion, literature, the social and natural sciences, music, architecture, and the visual arts).surely hasn't a clue how to correctly understand words in context.
Denial = a river in Egypt.
Actually, got me thinking how Obama sizes up situations. If you remember that he was raised by a white mother who was sensitive to racial issues, spent grade school years with an Indonesian stepfather with poorer less privileged Indonesian kids all around where he was an American, finished being raised by white grandparents in a multi-culti multi racial private high school in Honolulu. Later he sought out his father's family and learned about the results of tribal behavior in Kenya.
Segregation = not being able to see things from the perspective of everyone involved..Integration = just the opposite.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:35pm
Have you read Obama's book?
again, same old same old from you, what don't you get about how it doesn't matter what pseudonymous artappraiser on dagblog thinks about it?
think about why you are asking that question of me.
I am not Steinmetz-Jenkins. As they say on Twitter "retweet does not mean endorsement".
The more interesting issue and the one of import to reality is not what artappraiser and rmrd think about it but how the big world out there reacts to what Obama wrote and how it reacts to what he is saying publicly now. Even if what catches the zeitgeist.is not what he intended to say.
AA on Steinmetz-Jenkins when I argued about context
Steinmetz-Jenkins just retweeted another Obama excerpt that he had tweeted nearly a week ago:
and he added this excerpt to follow the first one about Henry Louis Gates:
Snippet tweets are the new standard of scholarship
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 1:38pm
Which reminds me for some reason (sarcasm intended) of the Yglesia/Herndon/Bacon discussion elsewhere on this thread about purists demanding the whole world change the way they think vs.making some actual basic changes to the way things are done.
I started off wanting to be an influencer, and found myself more under the influence. Social media is the opioid of the messes.
In all honesty I started off wanting to be a politician. I wanted to make changes for the better. Luckily I realized before I graduated from high school I didn't have the leadership qualities needed to influence people to follow me.
and this 3 hrs. ago, which I missed at first:
Interesting Obama comment. It could also apply to the homeless and especially the mentally ill homeless and their relationship with the police. That relationship also has a lot to do with our failure to meaningfully address the underlying problems and laying the responsibility on the police.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 2:04pm
The issue with the mentally ill is super complicated. People talk about sending out trained therapists of some sort with the police, but that's a whole new more complex ballgame.
