    RMRD apparently doesn't know how to start a blog to argue political points

    By artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 1:24pm |

    So I am doing it for him, copying his comment inappropriately placed on my thread. He obviously wants to argue about this with someone. I'm not interested in arguing with him about this and have asked him to stop hijacking my threads with my interests. Anyone amenable, have at it.

    Biden will try bipartisanship 

    I am betting that there will be little Republican cooperation 

    We will see how Republicans treat Cabinet nominees

    Then we will see how many judges Biden is allowed

    The Woke/Lefties are heavily criticized 

    Tone down the Woke/Leftist rhetoric and everything will be fine

    Biden's administration will be the perfect test for bipartisanship 

    Popcorn at the ready

    Hopefully things do go well.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:18pm

    The comment was in response to a linked article

    Remember Martin Luther King Jr.? 

    Kendi's antiracism won't work, but King's does. It is time to revive the nonviolence movement.

    https://www.persuasion.community/p/remember-martin-luther-king-jr?r=1jvx2&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email&utm_source=copy

    I noted that King was assassinated and SCOTUS blew up the Voting Rights Act.

    Work has been undone

    Edit to add:

    I venture to guess that not many young ethnic minorities are willing to practice on violence and volunteer to get their heads knocked in by police without a physical response in 2020.

    Current police forces in many locations would be as vicious as police forces of old if a crowd did not move when instructed to do so.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:30pm

    The anti-Woke

    There is a certain kind of liberally inclined writer who sees Donald Trump’s America as a nation in crisis. At every turn, in every tweet, she is confronted by the signs of an ongoing catastrophe, from which it may be too late to escape. An ugly, vicious intolerance spread on social media; the collapse of norms once considered sacred; a crass narrow-mindedness surreally celebrated by some of this country’s most powerful institutions—these are all elements in the gathering storm of a new, distinctly American fascism. The twist is that this crisis has its source, she contends, not in the person of Trump, but in his frothing-mouthed opposition: the left.

    That, roughly speaking, is the thesis of a group of writers who, since Trump’s election in 2016, have chastised the left for its supposedly histrionic excesses. Their enemies extend well beyond the hashtag resistance, and their fire is aimed, like a Catherine wheel, in all directions, hitting social justice warriors, elite universities, millennials, #MeToo, pussy hat–wearing women, and columnists at Teen Vogue. Everyone from Ta-Nehisi Coates down to random Facebook commenters is taken to task, which makes for a sprawling, hard-to-define target. These writers might call their bugbear “woke culture”: a kind of vigilance against misogyny, racism, and other forms of inequality expressed in art, entertainment, and everyday life. 

    The title of Meghan Daum’s new book—The Problem With Everything—conveys just how far she believes the woke left has overstepped. Its publication follows similar works of polemic recently by the novelist Bret Easton Ellis (White) and the journalist and essayist Wesley Yang (The Souls of Yellow Folk). Together they constitute a school of thought of sorts, distinct from the usual howling condemnations of wokeness from the right. These three writers, after all, don’t fit the profile (straight, white, male, conservative) of the average anti-P.C. crusader. Daum insists that she is a feminist; Ellis for a long time struggled with his public identity as a gay man; and Yang made his name as an astute chronicler of Asian American life. Yet, in styles ranging from anxious foreboding to visceral contempt, they each oppose what is at its heart a movement for equality. 

    At their worst, these writers’ critiques of contemporary culture suffer from the flaw Lionel Trilling once found in conservatism: that it does not express itself in ideas, but in “irritable mental gestures which seek to resemble ideas.” At their best, they offer a rousing defense of individuality and the right to express oneself, no matter what society might demand. It is a liberal vision, but a cramped one, emphasizing one sort of freedom over all others: the freedom to be wrong, to be offensive, to be exempt from any obligation to anyone else.

    I should note at the outset that I am not unsympathetic to the concerns of these liberal (or liberal-ish) writers, although none of them shows a particularly firm grasp of the thing they are rejecting or its history. The writer Kashana Cauley has traced the use of the term “woke” to unionized black workers in the midcentury and to the civil rights movement. In her childhood in the 1990s, wokeness was “a command to keep ourselves informed about anti-blackness, and to fight it.” The last five years have seen more and more people take up this mantle, as Black Lives Matter called for sustained protest against systemic racism, and the election of Trump laid bare the depth of the white patriarchy’s enduring power. To be woke in 2019 is, in part, to be a critic; whether recognizing the subtle sexism in a TV show or celebratingthe political messaging in a music video, it is a form of close reading that has always been aligned with activism.

    https://newrepublic.com/article/155681/strange-liberal-backlash-woke-culture

    Best to let the anti-Woke complain and wallow in their self-pity.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 5:31pm

    We can reject Trump and the far right without having to embrace every view and tenet of the woke left. We can support the fight for police reform without supporting looting and we can reject the view so often expressed by BLM leaders that looting is reparations. We can support transgendered but that doesn't mean they get to define sex and gender. Science has a role to play in these discussions. The woke don't get to silence that debate. Why is social contagion a long used concept in psychology and is often discussed in connection with teen suicide but the mere suggestion that it might be a factor in the rapid increase in teen transgender girls an indication of transphobia. You can insult those who raise these and other  questions by making the asinine claim they are wallowing in self pity. What ever good the woke ideas might have done in it's history these are questions that are open to debate. Insulting or silencing people instead of defending your position simply means you don't have good arguments to defend your position.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 6:53pm

    I am not the one with a problem discussing the issue


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 7:13pm

    You're the one who decided to insult those who bring up these issues with the insult that they are wallowing in their self pity. Seems to me that's a way to avoid discussing these issues.It's not even a good insult. It's ridiculous.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 7:43pm

    You consider that an insult?

    You must be kidding.

    You are insult central.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 7:58pm

    "You consider that an insult?"

    You consider it a valid criticism? No problem then. I'll be using it when ever you discuss racism or voter suppression. 


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:50pm

    That would be mild criticism from you

    The Woke criticism has gone on forever

    Bring up other issues and they are dismissed

    I brought up the real issue of distrust of the COVID vaccines

    Your response was to hand out Darwin Awards

    Fortunately, there are organizations and people working to ease fears about the vaccines

    You are thin-skinned

    You are not an ally

    Your main function is to divert and dismiss


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:33pm

    "I brought up the real issue of distrust of the COVID vaccines"

    Was that a real issue? I just thought you were wallowing in self pity. Guess I misunderstood.

    "Your response was to hand out Darwin Awards"

    Yeah, I have little patience for stupidity. Doesn't matter if it's stupid QAnon supporters or stupid blacks. You have no problem when I point out how stupid QAnon is.

    "You are not an ally"

    I'm not. I am neither your friend or your enemy. I just post what I think on what ever subject comes up. Did you come here looking for a buddy? Sorry to disappoint.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 11:06pm

    Obviously, you are free to your opinion

    I pointed out that others think that it is an important issue.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 11:11pm

    What "others"? This is a tiny blog of maybe 7 people posting tidbits on a very good day, almost no original writing anymore. Yes, out there there's a real world with lots of people discussing and dealing with a lot of things. This largely is not it - we have a few bloggers aggregating what perks their interest and curiosity. Validation or invalidation from outside is largely irrelevant - there's a billion sources on the internet to prove or disprove anything.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 2:44am

    I live in the real world


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 6:59am

    Right. The real world where anyone really gives a fuck whether someone "harshly condemned" some shit or the other? After all this time you haven't figured out public posturing and the emptiness behind most displays of "outrage"?

    rmrd: "...harshly criticized the president for failing to condemn threats of violence against people overseeing the election in his state..."

    I mean, doesnt Trump's tribe get its rocks off on thumbing it's nose at niceties of politics past? Isn't "fuck your feelings" (and the law/precedent) the most apt motto of the Trump years?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 8:57am

    Yes. I live in that real world. That world allows me to read Barack Obama's reflection on his Presidency in its entirety, not in snippets. It allows me to put the new book "Black Futures" as the next to read. I am able to watch Chris Rock in the fourth season of Fargo. I am able to enjoy Star Trek Discovery, Black Lightning, Lovecraft Country and a host of other entertainment. It is a glorious time.

    Politically, the struggle continues. You get to say "Fuck you" to those who say "Fuck your feelings". You get to see Blacks elected and appointed to Cabinet positions. Organizations like NAACP LDF and BLM continue the good fight. Bryan Stevenson creates a monument to Blacks who were lynched. The Smithsonian has a museum dedicated to Blacks in America.

    Blacks are defining themselves. It is a great time to be alive.

    A subset of whites are always going to "White".


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:07am

    A subset of whites are always going to "White".

    Uh, pretty much all whites are going to be "white", tho don't think they all wake up saying, "whoo boy, i'm going to go do some white shit today" like you seem to do with black stuff. Not sure how that makes you "defining yourself" - seems pretty ghettoized to me - kind of like Henry Ford redux, "you can have any culture you want as long as it's black. And waiting for a white man to pick your cabinet people of color, cuz a Southern black politician got a promise? That sounds like a pretty tenuous grasp on self-determination to me, careful what they offer down at the Crossroads. I mean, for the last 8 years I've watched you bob from one black Injustice to another - 3 to protest in the May trifecta, to go along with the wonders Covid has to bring, but you claim it's a "great time to be alive" cuz you get to read some books? Kudos for you - i think it's kind of sucky right now, but glad someone's making lemonade. Guess you're over your panic that Trump won't give up power, and fortunately that skyrocketing black murder rate doesn't seem to be on the radar.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:55am

