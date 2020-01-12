Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis Lost Their Minds When Bill Barr Said Game Over, and Lawyers Had Some Thoughtshttps://t.co/APlUrF1Gx4— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 2, 2020
“You know, it just makes a hard life harder. That's all.” On top of everything, New York’s small businesses are getting hit with lawsuits in droves — for owed back rent. https://t.co/UZKk3g1VDu— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) December 2, 2020
The non-partisan U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently released an overview of mission capable rates and the cost of operating U.S. military aircraft.
Canceling student loan debt would worsen wealth inequality.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 1, 2020
The highest-income college grads would receive 6.5x more benefit than the lowest. https://t.co/9FeyyfBHGk
By Glen Johnson & Alayna Treene @ Axios.com, 48 min. ago
Chuck Schumer told party donors during recent calls that the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the fact that Cal Cunningham "couldn't keep his zipper up" crushed Democrats' chances of regaining the Senate, sources with direct knowledge of the conversations tell Axios.
From NYT
Dr. Scott W. Atlas, the former Stanford University radiologist who espoused disputed theories and rankled government scientists while advising President Trump on the pandemic, has resigned his White House position, according to a senior government official.
The Defense Department’s inspector general found that the United Arab Emirates is financing Russian Wagner Group mercenaries—just as Trump aims to sell the UAE billions… https://t.co/1FmckWWARj— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) November 30, 2020
Both said they support community alternatives to policing, but not at a drastic cost of staffing.
Minneapolis's Mayor pushes back on proposal to cut police funding as shootings and violent crime spiking in city https://t.co/tzY5mcDIgm— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 30, 2020
Reporting of evidence that a new BBC podcast, “Mayday,” uses smears, gaping omissions, leaps of logic, and factual errors in a desperate attempt to repair the image of late White Helmets founder James Le Mesurier, and discredit the OPCW inspectors who challenged a cover-up of their Syria chemical weapons probe.
Donald Trump made gains among virtually every other demographic — Black men and women, Hispanics, Asian-Americans, and even white women.
By Lauren Feiner @ CNBC.com, Nov. 30
KEY POIINTS
- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai will step down from his post on January 20, the day President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he announced Monday.
- The announcement means that the FCC could reach a Democratic majority sooner than it would otherwise be able to.
- Pai’s decision to step down could have significant implications on net neutrality, an issue that helped define his term as chairman.
Will Wall Street control the key subcabinet jobs? The early signs are not encouraging.
Elizabeth Warren now supports Blackrock executive Adewale Adeyemo for the deputy Treasury slot.— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 30, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen, the progressives!https://t.co/iLKpAzkwFZ
Restaurants appear to be among the most riskiest and common places to get infected with the #COVID19, but we still don’t trace close to enough. How sure are we about bars and restaurants being major spreaders? Pretty darn sure. https://t.co/lBkZS4WJKV pic.twitter.com/wNF0LbLpvk
Comments
TRUMP PARDONS FLYNN... for something.
As always with Trump, it's a confusing piece of shit that doesn't mean what people claim until the pieces are dredged out (and put in writing)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:40pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:33pm
Trump channels whackadoo Emily
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 3:33pm
And the Flynn story suddenly becomes old news. "Manafort" trending on Twitter, this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 6:41pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 7:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:15am
SC census insanity thread
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 10:21am
Felix Sater Kazakh case
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 2:16pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 5:55pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:48pm
The art of THE GRIFT continues unabated to the tune of $150 million:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:27pm
exponential grifting
especially since I just listened to a bunch of talking heads on CNN confirm that multiple White House sources have told multiple journos that Trump has fully accepted now that he has lost the election
edit to add cross-link:
MORE HERE BY Omar Wasow
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:47am
worth listening to again, compare and contrast
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:07pm
more possible grift. because, hey why not, a lot of people are going to be dead and gone anyways
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:28pm
emptywheel on the above:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:40pm
another good question:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:45am
working on a new pardon festival:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:38pm
Mika Brzezinski has a question for Twitter:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:38pm
some are suggesting to look over here.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:42pm
anger about Flynn from a few usually pretty temperate types, one right after another on my feed
edit to add another, they just keep coming on my feed, especially "manly men" patriotic types, they seem to want to see him shot at dawn:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:49am
84% of Republicans support martial law and new a election, where Trump wins, as a "defense of freedoms."
12% Republicans against it.
4% undecided
Roy Blunt, (R-Mo), said Trump absolutely has a right to as many as it takes to a win a new election.
by NCD on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 1:05am