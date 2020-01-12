    DOJ/Trump/GOP Corruption Black Friday Edition XIV

    By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:31pm |

    For the Corruption that keeps (Thanks)giving

    TRUMP PARDONS FLYNN... for something.
    As always with Trump, it's a confusing piece of shit that doesn't mean what people claim until the pieces are dredged out (and put in writing)


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:40pm



    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:43pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:33pm

    Trump channels whackadoo Emily


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:43pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 3:33pm

    And the Flynn story suddenly becomes old news. "Manafort" trending on Twitter, this:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 6:41pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 7:14pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:15am

    SC census insanity thread


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 10:21am

    Felix Sater Kazakh case


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 2:16pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 5:55pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:48pm

    The art of THE GRIFT continues unabated to the tune of $150 million:

    This cannot be described as anything other than fraud and theft.

    Trump, his staff, and the @GOP are robbing their own supporters with fraudulent claims. https://t.co/dKTScXixY7

    — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 1, 2020

    Normally, campaign emails dry up after Election Day. But, then, normally it's hard to gin up a fundraising hook for die-hard supporters. https://t.co/DW8vWVvldV

    — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 30, 2020


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:27pm

    exponential grifting

    According to a Trump email today, 11/30/2020, is "our most IMPORTANT deadline EVER.”

    The election was almost four weeks ago.

    And the fundraising continues.https://t.co/yhS6C3kJZ5

    — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) December 1, 2020

    especially since I just listened to a bunch of talking heads on CNN confirm that multiple White House sources have told multiple journos that Trump has fully accepted now that he has lost the election

    edit to add cross-link:

    MORE HERE BY Omar Wasow


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:47am

    worth listening to again, compare and contrast


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:07pm

    more possible grift. because, hey why not, a lot of people are going to be dead and gone anyways

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:28pm

    emptywheel on the above:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:40pm

    another good question:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:45am

    working on a new pardon festival:

    NEWS: Along with discussing a pardon for Giuliani, Trump has talked with advisers about pardons for his children and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump told advisers he fears a Biden Justice Department will seek retribution against his family. w/@maggieNYT https://t.co/8Z9Je0QDDT

    — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) December 2, 2020

    WH sources say preemptive pardon talk began around impeachment trial described by sources as a "series of hypotheticals" - focused specifically if Trump could pardon himself. Now preemptive pardons back on table for allies & members of Trump family https://t.co/MskjVP2kiH

    — John Santucci (@Santucci) December 2, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:38pm

    Mika Brzezinski has a question for Twitter:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:38pm

    some are suggesting to look over here.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:42pm

    anger about Flynn from a few usually pretty temperate types, one right after another on my feed

    Mike Flynn calls on Trump to declare martial law to hold a redo election. This man is a complete disgrace and enemy of democracy and the American republic. In a democracy this amounts to sedition. In a democracy what is worse than a call to overthrow the state? https://t.co/PAgLTd9mbp

    — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 2, 2020

    Michael Flynn joins Sidney Powell in advocating for suspension of democracy, state of emergency, martial law, etc. https://t.co/HxyJUWP83R

    — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 2, 2020

    Remember, if and when Trump's effort to bully state legislatures into seating fake electors fails, then his only two options are:

    1) hold up the EV count in Congress (probably will fail)

    2) declare martial law, tanks in the street, dictator-for-life type of shit

    — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 2, 2020

    And (2) is highly, highly likely to fail, and seems like it could easily end very very badly for Trump.https://t.co/15Rjpvarwe

    — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 2, 2020

    A former Army general calling for suspension of the Constitution. The document we swear an oath to uphold and defend. https://t.co/C5iYzD1SUJ

    — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 2, 2020

    edit to add another, they just keep coming on my feed, especially "manly men" patriotic types, they seem to  want to see him shot at dawn:

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:49am

    84% of Republicans support martial law and new a election, where Trump wins, as a "defense of freedoms."

    12% Republicans against it.

    4% undecided

    Roy Blunt, (R-Mo), said Trump absolutely has a right to as many as it takes to a win a new election.


    by NCD on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 1:05am

