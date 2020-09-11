Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
We’ve got important work to do in Georgia, but rest up today. We need you fully energized.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
In the meantime:
Follow @ossoff &
Follow @ReverendWarnock
Get ready. https://t.co/jchiTwUABe— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
and then they retweeted this thread:
We can make the next 4 years the most productive for Civil and Voting Rights since 1964-65.— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 8, 2020
But only if we win the Senate.
followed by this
Is Georgia on your mind? It’s on ours too.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
Donate here and help fund our fight to take power away from Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/gwooi9TsNW
“You know, it just makes a hard life harder. That's all.” On top of everything, New York’s small businesses are getting hit with lawsuits in droves — for owed back rent. https://t.co/UZKk3g1VDu— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) December 2, 2020
The non-partisan U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently released an overview of mission capable rates and the cost of operating U.S. military aircraft.
Canceling student loan debt would worsen wealth inequality.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 1, 2020
The highest-income college grads would receive 6.5x more benefit than the lowest. https://t.co/9FeyyfBHGk
By Glen Johnson & Alayna Treene @ Axios.com, 48 min. ago
Chuck Schumer told party donors during recent calls that the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the fact that Cal Cunningham "couldn't keep his zipper up" crushed Democrats' chances of regaining the Senate, sources with direct knowledge of the conversations tell Axios.
From NYT
Dr. Scott W. Atlas, the former Stanford University radiologist who espoused disputed theories and rankled government scientists while advising President Trump on the pandemic, has resigned his White House position, according to a senior government official.
The Defense Department’s inspector general found that the United Arab Emirates is financing Russian Wagner Group mercenaries—just as Trump aims to sell the UAE billions… https://t.co/1FmckWWARj— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) November 30, 2020
Both said they support community alternatives to policing, but not at a drastic cost of staffing.
Minneapolis's Mayor pushes back on proposal to cut police funding as shootings and violent crime spiking in city https://t.co/tzY5mcDIgm— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 30, 2020
Reporting of evidence that a new BBC podcast, “Mayday,” uses smears, gaping omissions, leaps of logic, and factual errors in a desperate attempt to repair the image of late White Helmets founder James Le Mesurier, and discredit the OPCW inspectors who challenged a cover-up of their Syria chemical weapons probe.
Donald Trump made gains among virtually every other demographic — Black men and women, Hispanics, Asian-Americans, and even white women.
By Lauren Feiner @ CNBC.com, Nov. 30
KEY POIINTS
- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai will step down from his post on January 20, the day President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he announced Monday.
- The announcement means that the FCC could reach a Democratic majority sooner than it would otherwise be able to.
- Pai’s decision to step down could have significant implications on net neutrality, an issue that helped define his term as chairman.
Will Wall Street control the key subcabinet jobs? The early signs are not encouraging.
Elizabeth Warren now supports Blackrock executive Adewale Adeyemo for the deputy Treasury slot.— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 30, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen, the progressives!https://t.co/iLKpAzkwFZ
Restaurants appear to be among the most riskiest and common places to get infected with the #COVID19, but we still don’t trace close to enough. How sure are we about bars and restaurants being major spreaders? Pretty darn sure. https://t.co/lBkZS4WJKV pic.twitter.com/wNF0LbLpvk
An Iranian nuclear scientist’s assassination will bolster the hand of Iranian hardliners who don’t want a renewed nuclear deal with the incoming Biden administration
Comments
I have seen a lot of mocking of the Lincoln Project on Colbert Report.
by Orion on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 9:28pm
Sometimes . . . @orion
You just have to hold your nose.
Two ideologies can defeat a common opponent.
Use 'em ... then lose 'em.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:20pm
Starting a second project > Trump's election lawyers & their clients
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:20am
Here they are targeting Jones Day employees with links to Linked In! Rough stuff:
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:50am
looks like they got into Twitter trouble for activities related to the above
Lincoln Project Locked Out of Twitter Account for Targeting Trump’s Election Fraud Attorneys
ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR
By Rachel Olding , Breaking News Editor & Adam Rawnsley @ DailyBeast.com,Updated Nov. 10, 2020 6:01PM ET / Published Nov. 10, 2020 3:24PM ET
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:34am
The already put up images of participants who sent in screenshots of their harrassment of Days Jones on Linked In:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:55am
More
retweeted this:
@'ed Donald Trump this:
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:42am
And there seems to be a third project of identifying who is helping the transition and shaming others who aren't?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:47am
Back to the Georgia Senate race:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:52am
Isn't he the one who fucked Stacy Abrams? ballot-wise. Even his mother wouldn't fuck him literally. Oh wait, is that too Southern for this venue?)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:19am
something viral going on that's not Covid
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:31pm
Interesting calling out of Senator Cornyn as an idiot:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:49pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:23pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:47pm
Note: putting her Twitter address in above tweet means she gets a notification of it and every retweet of it.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:55pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:56pm
Sigh. The stupidity...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:18am
currently pinned at top of page:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:45pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 10:39pm
doing a very serious hit on Jvanka with a twitter thread, zero humor involved:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 9:45pm
Still seeing it as a necessary project to needle Trump:
and to warn others that might copy him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 2:09pm
Ragging hard on the GOP, too:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 3:42pm
still needling him--
(above retweeted by Reed Galen)
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:03am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 4:05am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:09am