    RMRD apparently doesn't know how to start a blog to argue political points

    By artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 1:24pm |

    So I am doing it for him, copying his comment inappropriately placed on my thread. He obviously wants to argue about this with someone. I'm not interested in arguing with him about this and have asked him to stop hijacking my threads with my interests. Anyone amenable, have at it.

    Biden will try bipartisanship 

    I am betting that there will be little Republican cooperation 

    We will see how Republicans treat Cabinet nominees

    Then we will see how many judges Biden is allowed

    The Woke/Lefties are heavily criticized 

    Tone down the Woke/Leftist rhetoric and everything will be fine

    Biden's administration will be the perfect test for bipartisanship 

    Popcorn at the ready

    Hopefully things do go well.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:18pm

    The comment was in response to a linked article

    Remember Martin Luther King Jr.? 

    Kendi's antiracism won't work, but King's does. It is time to revive the nonviolence movement.

    https://www.persuasion.community/p/remember-martin-luther-king-jr?r=1jvx2&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email&utm_source=copy

    I noted that King was assassinated and SCOTUS blew up the Voting Rights Act.

    Work has been undone

    Edit to add:

    I venture to guess that not many young ethnic minorities are willing to practice on violence and volunteer to get their heads knocked in by police without a physical response in 2020.

    Current police forces in many locations would be as vicious as police forces of old if a crowd did not move when instructed to do so.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:30pm

    The anti-Woke

    There is a certain kind of liberally inclined writer who sees Donald Trump’s America as a nation in crisis. At every turn, in every tweet, she is confronted by the signs of an ongoing catastrophe, from which it may be too late to escape. An ugly, vicious intolerance spread on social media; the collapse of norms once considered sacred; a crass narrow-mindedness surreally celebrated by some of this country’s most powerful institutions—these are all elements in the gathering storm of a new, distinctly American fascism. The twist is that this crisis has its source, she contends, not in the person of Trump, but in his frothing-mouthed opposition: the left.

    That, roughly speaking, is the thesis of a group of writers who, since Trump’s election in 2016, have chastised the left for its supposedly histrionic excesses. Their enemies extend well beyond the hashtag resistance, and their fire is aimed, like a Catherine wheel, in all directions, hitting social justice warriors, elite universities, millennials, #MeToo, pussy hat–wearing women, and columnists at Teen Vogue. Everyone from Ta-Nehisi Coates down to random Facebook commenters is taken to task, which makes for a sprawling, hard-to-define target. These writers might call their bugbear “woke culture”: a kind of vigilance against misogyny, racism, and other forms of inequality expressed in art, entertainment, and everyday life. 

    The title of Meghan Daum’s new book—The Problem With Everything—conveys just how far she believes the woke left has overstepped. Its publication follows similar works of polemic recently by the novelist Bret Easton Ellis (White) and the journalist and essayist Wesley Yang (The Souls of Yellow Folk). Together they constitute a school of thought of sorts, distinct from the usual howling condemnations of wokeness from the right. These three writers, after all, don’t fit the profile (straight, white, male, conservative) of the average anti-P.C. crusader. Daum insists that she is a feminist; Ellis for a long time struggled with his public identity as a gay man; and Yang made his name as an astute chronicler of Asian American life. Yet, in styles ranging from anxious foreboding to visceral contempt, they each oppose what is at its heart a movement for equality. 

    At their worst, these writers’ critiques of contemporary culture suffer from the flaw Lionel Trilling once found in conservatism: that it does not express itself in ideas, but in “irritable mental gestures which seek to resemble ideas.” At their best, they offer a rousing defense of individuality and the right to express oneself, no matter what society might demand. It is a liberal vision, but a cramped one, emphasizing one sort of freedom over all others: the freedom to be wrong, to be offensive, to be exempt from any obligation to anyone else.

    I should note at the outset that I am not unsympathetic to the concerns of these liberal (or liberal-ish) writers, although none of them shows a particularly firm grasp of the thing they are rejecting or its history. The writer Kashana Cauley has traced the use of the term “woke” to unionized black workers in the midcentury and to the civil rights movement. In her childhood in the 1990s, wokeness was “a command to keep ourselves informed about anti-blackness, and to fight it.” The last five years have seen more and more people take up this mantle, as Black Lives Matter called for sustained protest against systemic racism, and the election of Trump laid bare the depth of the white patriarchy’s enduring power. To be woke in 2019 is, in part, to be a critic; whether recognizing the subtle sexism in a TV show or celebratingthe political messaging in a music video, it is a form of close reading that has always been aligned with activism.

    https://newrepublic.com/article/155681/strange-liberal-backlash-woke-culture

    Best to let the anti-Woke complain and wallow in their self-pity.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 5:31pm

    We can reject Trump and the far right without having to embrace every view and tenet of the woke left. We can support the fight for police reform without supporting looting and we can reject the view so often expressed by BLM leaders that looting is reparations. We can support transgendered but that doesn't mean they get to define sex and gender. Science has a role to play in these discussions. The woke don't get to silence that debate. Why is social contagion a long used concept in psychology and is often discussed in connection with teen suicide but the mere suggestion that it might be a factor in the rapid increase in teen transgender girls an indication of transphobia. You can insult those who raise these and other  questions by making the asinine claim they are wallowing in self pity. What ever good the woke ideas might have done in it's history these are questions that are open to debate. Insulting or silencing people instead of defending your position simply means you don't have good arguments to defend your position.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 6:53pm

    I am not the one with a problem discussing the issue


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 7:13pm

    You're the one who decided to insult those who bring up these issues with the insult that they are wallowing in their self pity. Seems to me that's a way to avoid discussing these issues.It's not even a good insult. It's ridiculous.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 7:43pm

    You consider that an insult?

    You must be kidding.

    You are insult central.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 7:58pm

    "You consider that an insult?"

    You consider it a valid criticism? No problem then. I'll be using it when ever you discuss racism or voter suppression. 


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:50pm

