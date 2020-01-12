Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
So I am doing it for him, copying his comment inappropriately placed on my thread. He obviously wants to argue about this with someone. I'm not interested in arguing with him about this and have asked him to stop hijacking my threads with my interests. Anyone amenable, have at it.
Biden will try bipartisanship
I am betting that there will be little Republican cooperation
We will see how Republicans treat Cabinet nominees
Then we will see how many judges Biden is allowed
The Woke/Lefties are heavily criticized
Tone down the Woke/Leftist rhetoric and everything will be fine
Biden's administration will be the perfect test for bipartisanship
Popcorn at the ready
Hopefully things do go well.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:18pm
Comments
The comment was in response to a linked article
https://www.persuasion.community/p/remember-martin-luther-king-jr?r=1jvx2&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email&utm_source=copy
I noted that King was assassinated and SCOTUS blew up the Voting Rights Act.
Work has been undone
Edit to add:
I venture to guess that not many young ethnic minorities are willing to practice on violence and volunteer to get their heads knocked in by police without a physical response in 2020.
Current police forces in many locations would be as vicious as police forces of old if a crowd did not move when instructed to do so.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:30pm
The anti-Woke
https://newrepublic.com/article/155681/strange-liberal-backlash-woke-culture
Best to let the anti-Woke complain and wallow in their self-pity.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 5:31pm
We can reject Trump and the far right without having to embrace every view and tenet of the woke left. We can support the fight for police reform without supporting looting and we can reject the view so often expressed by BLM leaders that looting is reparations. We can support transgendered but that doesn't mean they get to define sex and gender. Science has a role to play in these discussions. The woke don't get to silence that debate. Why is social contagion a long used concept in psychology and is often discussed in connection with teen suicide but the mere suggestion that it might be a factor in the rapid increase in teen transgender girls an indication of transphobia. You can insult those who raise these and other questions by making the asinine claim they are wallowing in self pity. What ever good the woke ideas might have done in it's history these are questions that are open to debate. Insulting or silencing people instead of defending your position simply means you don't have good arguments to defend your position.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 6:53pm