Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, and listen to each other again.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 29, 2020
To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy.
We are not enemies. We are Americans.
The non-partisan U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently released an overview of mission capable rates and the cost of operating U.S. military aircraft.
Canceling student loan debt would worsen wealth inequality.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 1, 2020
The highest-income college grads would receive 6.5x more benefit than the lowest. https://t.co/9FeyyfBHGk
By Glen Johnson & Alayna Treene @ Axios.com, 48 min. ago
Chuck Schumer told party donors during recent calls that the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the fact that Cal Cunningham "couldn't keep his zipper up" crushed Democrats' chances of regaining the Senate, sources with direct knowledge of the conversations tell Axios.
From NYT
Dr. Scott W. Atlas, the former Stanford University radiologist who espoused disputed theories and rankled government scientists while advising President Trump on the pandemic, has resigned his White House position, according to a senior government official.
The Defense Department’s inspector general found that the United Arab Emirates is financing Russian Wagner Group mercenaries—just as Trump aims to sell the UAE billions… https://t.co/1FmckWWARj— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) November 30, 2020
Both said they support community alternatives to policing, but not at a drastic cost of staffing.
Minneapolis's Mayor pushes back on proposal to cut police funding as shootings and violent crime spiking in city https://t.co/tzY5mcDIgm— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 30, 2020
Reporting of evidence that a new BBC podcast, “Mayday,” uses smears, gaping omissions, leaps of logic, and factual errors in a desperate attempt to repair the image of late White Helmets founder James Le Mesurier, and discredit the OPCW inspectors who challenged a cover-up of their Syria chemical weapons probe.
Donald Trump made gains among virtually every other demographic — Black men and women, Hispanics, Asian-Americans, and even white women.
By Lauren Feiner @ CNBC.com, Nov. 30
KEY POIINTS
- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai will step down from his post on January 20, the day President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he announced Monday.
- The announcement means that the FCC could reach a Democratic majority sooner than it would otherwise be able to.
- Pai’s decision to step down could have significant implications on net neutrality, an issue that helped define his term as chairman.
Will Wall Street control the key subcabinet jobs? The early signs are not encouraging.
Elizabeth Warren now supports Blackrock executive Adewale Adeyemo for the deputy Treasury slot.— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 30, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen, the progressives!https://t.co/iLKpAzkwFZ
Restaurants appear to be among the most riskiest and common places to get infected with the #COVID19, but we still don’t trace close to enough. How sure are we about bars and restaurants being major spreaders? Pretty darn sure. https://t.co/lBkZS4WJKV pic.twitter.com/wNF0LbLpvk
An Iranian nuclear scientist’s assassination will bolster the hand of Iranian hardliners who don’t want a renewed nuclear deal with the incoming Biden administration
"When modern autocrats look to destabilise their enemies, they go for the borderlands" – @dpatrikarakos on the rising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean being fuelled by Erdogan's dream of expansion https://t.co/meCgujK3Bw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) November 30, 2020
"There's not a conservative America or a liberal America. There is the United States of America." - Barack Obama, 2004
by Orion on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 5:52am
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 1:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:39pm
Meanwhile, 3 hrs. ago, Bernie tweeted a 10 minute video speech in which explains actual very specific points he is going to fight for as a Senator that he says MUST be done in the first 100 days of the Biden administration. Jumping the gun as it were, before they can get to it, no Biden-Harris generalities for him. He uses the words "bold and "aggressively" several times:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:52pm