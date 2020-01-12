    RMRD apparently doesn't know how to start a blog to argue political points

    By artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 1:24pm |

    So I am doing it for him, copying his comment inappropriately placed on my thread. He obviously wants to argue about this with someone. I'm not interested in arguing with him about this and have asked him to stop hijacking my threads with my interests. Anyone amenable, have at it.

    Biden will try bipartisanship 

    I am betting that there will be little Republican cooperation 

    We will see how Republicans treat Cabinet nominees

    Then we will see how many judges Biden is allowed

    The Woke/Lefties are heavily criticized 

    Tone down the Woke/Leftist rhetoric and everything will be fine

    Biden's administration will be the perfect test for bipartisanship 

    Popcorn at the ready

    Hopefully things do go well.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:18pm

    Comments

    The comment was in response to a linked article

    Remember Martin Luther King Jr.? 

    Kendi's antiracism won't work, but King's does. It is time to revive the nonviolence movement.

    https://www.persuasion.community/p/remember-martin-luther-king-jr?r=1jvx2&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email&utm_source=copy

    I noted that King was assassinated and SCOTUS blew up the Voting Rights Act.

    Work has been undone

    Edit to add:

    I venture to guess that not many young ethnic minorities are willing to practice on violence and volunteer to get their heads knocked in by police without a physical response in 2020.

    Current police forces in many locations would be as vicious as police forces of old if a crowd did not move when instructed to do so.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:30pm

    Latest Comments

    more