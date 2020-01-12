Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Donald Trump made gains among virtually every other demographic — Black men and women, Hispanics, Asian-Americans, and even white women. The one significant demographic in which his support cratered compared to 2016 was among white men, who make up more than one-third of the electorate. Biden made an impressive 11 percentage point gain among white, college-educated men and a 6 percentage point gain among white, non-college educated men, supposedly Trump’s core constituency.
yes, I read this elsewhere by others, never got around to posting it. I do believe it, too, if you are going to play demographic games by skin color and gender, they are the ones that made the real difference this time.
Another major trend is related: there is a growing divide between how college educated and non-college people vote. To the point where many analysts think the rural vs. urban vs. suburban thing was emphasized too much, and not enough realization how it's more about education level.
Edit to add: also that education level is a better indicator than income level, and that income level doesn't necessarily coincide.
Another edit: also recall reading that the non-college educateds' votes are a main reason many polls skewed too much towards Biden, that they weren't reflected in the polls enough.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 2:02pm
Yeah, I was reading all these articles that claimed Trump made gains with blacks etc and I was wondering how Biden won. Turns out it was white men. Probably white men who voted for Obama then decided they hated blacks and voted for Trump, only to discover they didn't hate blacks after all.
As you know I, like you, don't like these demographic games. Dems are a diverse coalition and the difficulty candidates face, especially national candidates face, is how to get enough votes from each part of the coalition because small changes in the vote of any group can be the difference between a win or a loss. But if rmrd is going to play the demographic game and claim it was the blacks that caused the win, well, I guess I'll play too.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 2:09pm
The last few years took a lot of people on a postmodern trip that overemphasized race, and race baiting by the sitting president certainly helped us take that ride. As a result, a lot of us are working with the assumption that demography informs everything when it comes to voting.
I will say this though - during the primaries, Andrew Yang started picking up a lot of young men, including Trump supporters and Alt Righters, in support and he talked about how dramatically young men are generally failing in comparison with young women. There were a few people that reached the conclusion that this meant he was an Alt Right stealth candidate but in retrospect, it showed that a lot of young white men who might fit that profile aren't necessarily interested in extreme politics but are just looking for something that speaks to and includes them.
by Orion on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 2:00am
appreciate you sharing the thoughts about Yang especially.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 3:42am
Yang is the future.
by Orion on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 3:52am
The downside for Yang is a lack of actual government experience
So far, that lack of experience has not had good results.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:48am
Worked for Nelson Mandela and Václav Havel.
And doesn't mean Yang has to be president to be "the future" - other cabinet and non-cabinet positions he could do, maybe even the UN.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:58am
trial balloons
also @ Politico
Andrew Yang, said to be considering mayoral bid, tested in new online poll
11/30/2020 08:56 AM EST
Maybe planning to run for something, maybe turned Joe down?
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:02pm
Mayor is a great place to start.
by OrionXP (not verified) on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:19pm
Yeah, but how far in the future is he? I think he's at least a couple of decades too early.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:41pm
I think he's down with time horizons.
But Buck Rogers is prolly safe.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:18pm
PS - progressive love?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 4:48pm