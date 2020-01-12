    Tyler paints Joe; he stutters too

    By artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 2:48am |

    I couldn't have one without the other. I painted @JoeBiden because he stutters just like me. He showed me that speaking slowly kinda masks a stutter.@KamalaHarris @JoeBiden @ChelseaClinton pic.twitter.com/cehf713rW3

    — Tyler Gordon (@Official_tylerg) November 28, 2020

    Tyler has also figured out how to go viral, Tyler's gonna go far.

    Tyler does beautiful works.

    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 2:05pm

