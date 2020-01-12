    DOJ/Trump/GOP Corruption Black Friday Edition XIV

    By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:31pm

    For the Corruption that keeps (Thanks)giving

    TRUMP PARDONS FLYNN... for something.
    As always with Trump, it's a confusing piece of shit that doesn't mean what people claim until the pieces are dredged out (and put in writing)


    Trump channels whackadoo Emily


    And the Flynn story suddenly becomes old news. "Manafort" trending on Twitter, this:


    SC census insanity thread


    Felix Sater Kazakh case


    The art of THE GRIFT continues unabated to the tune of $150 million:

    This cannot be described as anything other than fraud and theft.

    Trump, his staff, and the @GOP are robbing their own supporters with fraudulent claims. https://t.co/dKTScXixY7

    — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 1, 2020

    Normally, campaign emails dry up after Election Day. But, then, normally it's hard to gin up a fundraising hook for die-hard supporters. https://t.co/DW8vWVvldV

    — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 30, 2020


    exponential grifting

    especially since I just listened to a bunch of talking heads on CNN confirm that multiple White House sources have told multiple journos that Trump has fully accepted now that he has lost the election


