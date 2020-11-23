Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
By Jin Woo Kim (Annenberg School for Communication, University of Pennsylvania); Andrew Guess (Dept. of Politics, Princeton University); Brendan Nyhan (Dept. of Government, Dartmouth College); Jason Reifler, (Dept. of Politics, University of Exeter)
Abstract: Though prior studies have analyzed the textual characteristics of online comments about politics, less is known about how selection into commenting behavior and exposure to other people’s comments changes the tone and content of political discourse. This article makes three contributions. First, we show that frequent commenters on Facebook are more likely to be interested in politics, to have more polarized opinions, and to use toxic language in comments in an elicitation task. Second, we find that people who comment on articles in the real world use more toxic language on average than the public as a whole; levels of toxicity in comments scraped from media outlet Facebook pages greatly exceed what is observed in comments we elicit on the same articles from a nationally representative sample. Finally, we demonstrate experimentally that exposure to toxic language in comments increases the toxicity of subsequent comments.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 8:26pm
Funniest part of this tweet is that in the comments selected to assess toxicity they used "your antifa." Honestly I don't know if that was picked as an accurate spelling of a comment or if the people doing the study are also that stupid and didn't know the correct usage of your and you're.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 8:51pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 10:45am
Nate Silver on same:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 10:52am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 2:48am
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 7:51pm
Ok, after all that high faluting talk, here's the problem, though--it's wanting to hang with people that know how to be SOCIAL:
maybe the answer for those who do not like "bubbles" of dittoheading
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 10:31pm