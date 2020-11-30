Reporting of evidence that a new BBC podcast, “Mayday,” uses smears, gaping omissions, leaps of logic, and factual errors in a desperate attempt to repair the image of late White Helmets founder James Le Mesurier, and discredit the OPCW inspectors who challenged a cover-up of their Syria chemical weapons probe.
"When modern autocrats look to destabilise their enemies, they go for the borderlands" – @dpatrikarakos on the rising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean being fuelled by Erdogan's dream of expansion https://t.co/meCgujK3Bw
West Virginia was pretty much a bloodbath for downballot Democrats this year but State Delegate Brent Boggs handily won reelection to his 83% rural district in central WV. A member of the NRA, Boggs was first elected to the House in 1996. pic.twitter.com/x72DOugNSQ
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:23pm
Wait, i thought Jilani was kicked off team "People of Color" - is he still allowed to post?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:51pm
Try to keep up, you're still falling for faux solidarity messages of yore! It's every color and gender and "community" for itself now, the one with the most appointments wins. And fuck Joe Biden with his "we're all Americans" shit.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 7:04pm
P.S. do note that the Minneapolis police chief may look like part of "the black community" but then you see his name: Medaria Arradondo. Very very suspicious, must actually be from one of the traitor tribes.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 7:08pm
As a non voter who doesn't like Biden I feel a non voter Biden hater should be a part of his cabinet to represent my interests. He said he was gonna be a president for all the people didn't he?
by ocean-kat on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 7:13pm
OK pens another fab call to arms -
#MakeAmericaHateAgain
When they call out all the haters, you can bid and take a bow.
#MAHAHA
#BWAHAHA (black white asian hispanic all hate again)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 7:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:26pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:28pm
Jilani says politicians are not being held to account
He then points to an article criticizing politicians for decreasing funding to the Minneapolis PD
There is an article about Chicago which says cash strapped Mayor Lightfoot that she wants to direct funding to a high crime area
We also note that there is no basis for the charge that bail reform resulted in increased crime.
It seems people are looking for solutions
If Jilani has magical solutions, he should offer them up.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 7:19pm