Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
After Californians soundly reject racial preferences at the ballot, Dem activists are trying to fill government posts like they live in a Lebanese sectarian system https://t.co/OFKfWEk9ZZ— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 27, 2020
Reporting of evidence that a new BBC podcast, “Mayday,” uses smears, gaping omissions, leaps of logic, and factual errors in a desperate attempt to repair the image of late White Helmets founder James Le Mesurier, and discredit the OPCW inspectors who challenged a cover-up of their Syria chemical weapons probe.
Donald Trump made gains among virtually every other demographic — Black men and women, Hispanics, Asian-Americans, and even white women.
By Lauren Feiner @ CNBC.com, Nov. 30
KEY POIINTS
- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai will step down from his post on January 20, the day President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he announced Monday.
- The announcement means that the FCC could reach a Democratic majority sooner than it would otherwise be able to.
- Pai’s decision to step down could have significant implications on net neutrality, an issue that helped define his term as chairman.
Will Wall Street control the key subcabinet jobs? The early signs are not encouraging.
Elizabeth Warren now supports Blackrock executive Adewale Adeyemo for the deputy Treasury slot.— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 30, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen, the progressives!https://t.co/iLKpAzkwFZ
Restaurants appear to be among the most riskiest and common places to get infected with the #COVID19, but we still don’t trace close to enough. How sure are we about bars and restaurants being major spreaders? Pretty darn sure. https://t.co/lBkZS4WJKV pic.twitter.com/wNF0LbLpvk
An Iranian nuclear scientist’s assassination will bolster the hand of Iranian hardliners who don’t want a renewed nuclear deal with the incoming Biden administration
"When modern autocrats look to destabilise their enemies, they go for the borderlands" – @dpatrikarakos on the rising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean being fuelled by Erdogan's dream of expansion https://t.co/meCgujK3Bw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) November 30, 2020
The assassinations of politicians have more than doubled in Brazil this year, with militias, drug gangs and longstanding political feuds all sharing the blame. https://t.co/Ks85Xyc6Nb— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) November 24, 2020
President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today announced new members of the White House staff who will serve in senior communications roles.— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 29, 2020
For the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women.https://t.co/SjWAWJg941
The inconvenience of elections sure does complicate democracy.
West Virginia was pretty much a bloodbath for downballot Democrats this year but State Delegate Brent Boggs handily won reelection to his 83% rural district in central WV. A member of the NRA, Boggs was first elected to the House in 1996. pic.twitter.com/x72DOugNSQ— Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) November 29, 2020
In fact, I decided to write a blog post about this:https://t.co/Q2JJID5GC1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 29, 2020
To the tune of Y. M. C. A !
Second year of Bloomberg’s Asia Richest Families list —Top 20 Control $463 Billion in Wealth. About 2/3 of the families see wealth drop but wealth of the Ambanis jumped more than $25 billion https://t.co/VZdfhSEBbb— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 29, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/28/2020 - 2:34am
California wants white people out and white people want out of California, so it makes sense that it's turned in to policy.
by Orion on Sat, 11/28/2020 - 9:46pm
^ would just like to point out that this is a funny racist joke. where's the outrage?
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 8:39am
It is a two year appointment
Only straight white candidates need apply to avoid Jilani's "Lebanese sectarian system "
Jilani would not be acceptable.
Edit to add:
Politico offers a broader selection
Politico leaves off Katie Porter
https://www.politico.com/states/california/story/2020/08/11/let-the-next-california-parlor-game-begin-who-would-replace-harris-1307489
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/28/2020 - 11:01pm
EJ Dionne points out that Democrats argue because they are a big-tent party. Identity politics is not the problem.
From the WaPo
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2020/11/23/democrats-moderates-progressives-fighting/?arc404=true
In the 2020 Primaries, candidates like Sanders, Buttigieg, and Warren did not attract an enormous number of Black voters. None was said to be practicing white identity politics. When the Primaries came to South Carolina, Black support went to Biden. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker were kicked to the curb. Yet, we still see the identity politics label plastered on ethnic minority or LGBT candidates.
The replacement recommendations for Harris' seat are all qualified. Much of the support for Sanders, Buttigieg, and Warren came from the white community. The majority of support for ethnic minorities who could replace Harris come from their communities. Only one subset gets associated with a negative tag.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 2:12am
Only *5* candidates attracted any voters. Patrick, Harris, Booker, Yang all dropped out before New Hampshire (is that "kicked to the curb" or just not catching fire in a crowded pack? Lower name recognition, etc.) The 2 rich white guys failed to buy voters. 2 women survived the first few contests.
The tension between far left and centrist left has existed since before Wobbly times. FDR was pulled to the left by populist Huey Long pushing bailouts for the common man. I thing the New Deal was a great thing, but I wonder if in 1932/33 I'd be thinking "they're going too far". Interesting to ponder. Then again, i consider the Great Society as half successful, so I'm less convinced it's just a matter of turning on the spigots.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 3:31am
You mentioning "the two rich white guys" made me think about demographics of some of these people in the context of Yglesias' comment I quoted downthread.
All info. below from Wikipedia. All "white males" (unless having some Jewish background disqualifies from that category?). All alike HOW EXACTLY? WHAT COMMUNITY?
Because Yglesias has paternal grandfather of Spanish-Cuban background, and his three other grandparents were of Eastern European Jewish descent. He was sent to fancy private schools on the upper east side and then went to Harvard.
Tom Steyer
...Steyer was born in Manhattan.[10] His mother, Marnie (née Fahr) was a teacher of remedial reading at the Brooklyn House of Detention and his father, Roy Henry Steyer was a partner in the New York law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell,[11][12] and was a prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials.[13] His father was a non-practicing Jew, and his mother was Episcopalian.[10]
Steyer grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and attended the Buckley School and Phillips Exeter Academy.[10] He graduated from Yale University summa cum laude in economics and political science, and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He was captain of the soccer team. Steyer received his MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar.[10][14] He has served on the Stanford University board of trustees.[4]...
Michael Bloomberg
....born...in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston, to William Henry Bloomberg (1906–1963), a bookkeeper for a dairy company,[7] and Charlotte (née Rubens) Bloomberg (1909–2011).[8][9] The Bloomberg Center at the Harvard Business School was named in William Henry's honor.[10][11] Bloomberg's family is Jewish, and he is a member of the Temple Emanu-El in Manhattan.[12] Bloomberg's paternal grandfather, Rabbi Alexander "Elick" Bloomberg, was a Polish Jew.[13][14] Bloomberg's maternal grandfather, Max Rubens, was a Lithuanian Jewish immigrant from present-day Belarus,[15][16] and his maternal grandmother was born in New York to Lithuanian Jewish parents.
The family lived in Allston until Bloomberg was two years old, followed by Brookline, Massachusetts, for two years, finally settling in the Boston suburb of Medford, Massachusetts, where he lived until after he graduated from college.[17]
Bloomberg is an Eagle Scout.[18][19] He graduated from Medford High School in 1960.[20] He went on to attend Johns Hopkins University, where he joined the fraternity Phi Kappa Psi...He graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering.[23] In 1966, he graduated from Harvard Business School with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree....
Bernie Sanders
.... born....in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.[7] His father, Elias Ben Yehuda Sanders,[8] was born in Słopnice, Galicia, in Austria-Hungary (now part of Poland),[9][10] to a Jewish working-class family. In 1921, Elias immigrated to the United States, where he became a paint salesman.[9][11][12] Bernard's mother, Dorothy Sanders (née Glassberg), was born in New York City[13][14] to Jewish immigrant parents from Radzyń Podlaski, in modern-day eastern Poland, and with roots in Russia.[15][16]
Sanders became interested in politics at an early age. He said, "A guy named Adolf Hitler won an election in 1932.[c] He won an election, and 50 million people died as a result of that election in World War II, including six million Jews. So what I learned as a little kid is that politics is, in fact, very important."[19] In the 1940s, many of his relatives in German-occupied Poland were murdered in the Holocaust.[8][14][20]
Sanders lived in Midwood, Brooklyn.[7] He attended elementary school at P.S. 197, where he won a borough championship on the basketball team.[21][22] He attended Hebrew school in the afternoons, and celebrated his bar mitzvah in 1954.[20] His older brother, Larry, said that during their childhood, the family never lacked for food or clothing, but major purchases, "like curtains or a rug," were not affordable.[23]
Sanders attended James Madison High School, where he was captain of the track team and took third place in the New York City indoor one-mile race.[21] In high school, he lost his first election, finishing last out of three candidates for the student body presidency with a campaign that focused on aiding Korean War orphans. Despite the loss he became active in his school's fundraising activities for Korean orphans, including organizing a charity basketball game.[24] Not long after his high school graduation, his mother died at the age of 46.[14][20] His father died a few years later in 1962, at the age of 57.[10]
Sanders studied at Brooklyn College for a year in 1959–1960[25] before transferring to the University of Chicago and graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in political science in 1964.[25] He has described himself as a mediocre college student because the classroom was "boring and irrelevant," while the community was more important to his education.[26]....
Joe Biden
....born....in Scranton, Pennsylvania,[4]:5 to Catherine Eugenia "Jean" Biden (née Finnegan) and Joseph Robinette Biden Sr.[5][6] The oldest child in a Catholic family, he has a sister, Valerie, and two brothers, Francis and James.[4]:9 Jean was of Irish descent,[7][8][4]:8 while Joseph Sr. had English, French, and Irish ancestry.[9][4]:8
Biden's father was initially wealthy but suffered several financial setbacks around the time Biden was born,[10][11][12] and for several years the family lived with Biden's maternal grandparents.[13] Scranton fell into economic decline during the 1950s and Biden's father could not find steady work.[14] Beginning in 1953, the family lived in an apartment in Claymont, Delaware, then moved to a house in Wilmington, Delaware.[13] Biden Sr. later became a successful used car salesman, maintaining the family in a middle-class lifestyle.[13][14][15]
At Archmere Academy in Claymont,[4]:27, 32 Biden was a standout halfback and wide receiver on the high school football team;[13][16] he also played baseball.[13] Though a poor student, he was class president in his junior and senior years.[4]:40–41[17]:99 He graduated in 1961.[4]:40–41
At the University of Delaware in Newark, Biden briefly played freshman football[18][19] and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1965 with a double major in history and political science, and a minor in English.[20][17]:98 He had a C average and ranked 506th in his class of 688.[21][22]
Biden has a stutter, which has improved since his early twenties.[23] He says he has reduced it by reciting poetry before a mirror,[17]:99[24] ....
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:03am
what community is this one with slightly darker skin color? (I noted he has no hair on head, does that count in any way?)
Corey Booker
....Booker was born in Washington, D.C.; he grew up in Harrington Park, New Jersey, 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Newark.[1][2] His parents, Carolyn Rose (née Jordan) and Cary Alfred Booker were among the first black IBM executives.[2][3][4] Booker has stated that he was raised in a religious household and that he and his family attended a small African Methodist Episcopal Church in New Jersey.[5] Booker has Sierra Leonean ancestry; he learned that information when he was featured on the PBS television program Finding Your Roots.[6]
Booker graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan playing varsity football, and he was named to the 1986 USA Today All-USA high school football team. Booker went on to Stanford University receiving a Bachelor of Arts in political science in 1991 and a master of arts in sociology the following year. He played football for Stanford at the position of tight end and was teammates with Brad Muster and Ed McCaffrey,[7] and also made the All–Pacific-10 Academic team and was elected senior class president.[8][9] In addition, Booker ran The Bridge Peer Counseling Center, a student-run crisis hotline, and organized help from Stanford students for youth in East Palo Alto, California.[10]
After going to Stanford, Booker was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford University earning a degree in United States history in 1994 as a member of The Queen's College.[9] He obtained his juris doctor in 1997 from Yale Law School and he operated free legal clinics for low-income residents of New Haven, Connecticut. At Yale, Booker was a founding member of the Chai Society (now Shabtai),[11]...
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:13am
I didn't think too much about why I added Bloomberg & Steyer's skin color, i guess it was the stereotypical privileged rich white male, except the couldn't draw a crowd. Bloomberg's arguably too old, but the adage "finish first somewhere". Pete was youngest/freshest, Liz was most compelling woman, Bernie most liberal/concrete left ideas, Joe most experienced/known, Yang was the ideas geek (tho Bernie kinda had that), Bloomberg was the adult (tho Biden had that), etc. If they weren't compelling 1st runners in some category, they weren't going far.
On paper Booker is likely the best. But we don't vote for paper - we vote for pushy, vibrant people - and he didn't vibe enough i guess.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:21am
Much of the support for Sanders, Buttigieg, and Warren came from the white community.
I see what you did there. Just pointing out that it's very racist. LIke Yglesias says, there is no such thing as a "white community"
Why can't you see that everything is not about skin color? That sorting things by skin color reinforces all the mistakes in thinking?
There is not "community" by skin color. You can not make community by skin color alone, only racists think that.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 8:33am
All the candidates mentioned in the article Jilani links to are qualified
Julani sullies this by linking to an article that focuses on race.
The article deliberately ignores candidates of diverse ethnicities as noted in Politico
Julani, uncritically, makes a connection to a sectarian system
This was lazy
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 10:55am
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 12:09pm
Read the Politico article
There are white people who want to replace Harris.
You only focus on the Black and Latino candidates
Twitter is not a valid polling source
Trump had many more followers on Twitter compared to Biden
Biden received 8M more votes than Trump in the real world election.
Do you really believe that we face a Lebanese sectarian system
I remind you that Biden received the overwhelming majority of the Black vote
If there is an identity politics vote, it is among white voters.
Blacks joined acoalion with Whites, Latinos, Asians, and Native Americans to put Biden in office.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 2:21pm
First two tweets in the comment you replied to are links to articles from CNN and USA Today,\' the other two were thrown in because I ran across them. (One of the latter is a group lobbying to have a certain choice, which is of news interest that it is actually happening. The is no twitter "poll" as you put it.) Also, first two posts on this thread posted by me are articles from HuffPost and The Hill. Did you read the four articles I posted before the Politico article? I read all 5 news articles.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 3:24pm
This doesn't have to be a fight. Surely there's a mixed race black latina woman who is gay that can be appointed. Every one will be happy then. The only group left out is the group that gave Biden the most votes.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 2:28pm
Reminds me of a giant in American art history, Prof. William Gerdts, who I was lucky to know before he died from Covid, he beat your comment by a mile on his retiree page on Linked In
He must have written that like five years ago.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 3:25pm
There are two parts to my comment. There's the identity politics part. But there's also the science part. I just get annoyed with the mathematically base less claim that, " Biden received the overwhelming majority of the Black vote." It has nothing to do with race for me. It's all about the level of scientific ignorance the claim reveals. I just stumbled onto this article that helps to explain how I think about these things.
Why Is Scientific Illiteracy So Acceptable?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 4:41pm
Are you arguing with the exit polling percentages of the Black vote?
Edit to add:
Uncertain if you are making the same point as Jennifer Rubin, or have a different argument
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/11/30/forget-half-baked-punditry-watch-an-historic-shift-government/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 10:41am
It's NYTimes headline story right now, with this lede on the home page:
For California’s Governor, Senate Pick Comes With Risks
by Shawn Hubler & Alexander Burns from Sacramento
Allow me to repeat a part of that:
extraordinary crosscurrents of factional rivalry and identity politics in a state where Democrats are thoroughly defined by both.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 11:32pm
There are two Black women on the Biden communication team
Clyburn argued there weren't enough Black appointments
We are in a Lebanese sectarian system
Newsome should just pick a white guy.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 10:46am
Personally I don't care what skin color or gender. But I don't live there.
I have noted voters of California did just vote 57.19% "no" to 42.81% "yes" to this, however:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:13am
Julani argues that pressure is being applied for a Senate seat
Nothing surprising
He seems horrified that groups composed of ethnic minorities are involved
There are white candidates with their own groups of supporters that go unaddressed
It seems that the only way to correct the situation is to choose a white candidate
Otherwise, it is identity politics
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:45am
don't know where else to plop this, want to share it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:18am
GenX screwed again. Tho looks like The Greatest Gen (tm) is finally silent, for some long welcome improvement.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 12:50pm
OMG
More signs of a Lebanese sectarian system
Black people are named to Biden's economic team
https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/29/politics/biden-economic-team/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:49am
I am sure some sectarians will complain, though, that Adeyemo does not count as capital-B "Black" as he was born in Nigeria and chose to become an American citizen.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 12:21pm
Whatever your bubble tells you to do
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 12:43pm
well the lefty bubble doesn't appear to cotton to him much, his skin color doesn't seem to impress them, they still consider him a member ot the evil Blackrock-Wall Street tribe.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 1:36pm
Jilani argues that racial support groups are not allowed
You want to demand what BLM is supposed to protest
You want to determine who is Black and who is not Black
You want control just as much as you claim the Woke want control
If a group on the Left is not comfortable with a Black guy, seems like normal Democrats grumbling
There were people who wanted to tell Obama how to be Black
I will take the rumblings of the Woke/Left over your bubble-based dictatorship any day of the week.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 2:06pm