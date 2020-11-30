Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Will Wall Street control the key subcabinet jobs? The early signs are not encouraging.
Elizabeth Warren now supports Blackrock executive Adewale Adeyemo for the deputy Treasury slot.— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 30, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen, the progressives!https://t.co/iLKpAzkwFZ
Restaurants appear to be among the most riskiest and common places to get infected with the #COVID19, but we still don’t trace close to enough. How sure are we about bars and restaurants being major spreaders? Pretty darn sure. https://t.co/lBkZS4WJKV pic.twitter.com/wNF0LbLpvk
An Iranian nuclear scientist’s assassination will bolster the hand of Iranian hardliners who don’t want a renewed nuclear deal with the incoming Biden administration
"When modern autocrats look to destabilise their enemies, they go for the borderlands" – @dpatrikarakos on the rising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean being fuelled by Erdogan's dream of expansion https://t.co/meCgujK3Bw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) November 30, 2020
The assassinations of politicians have more than doubled in Brazil this year, with militias, drug gangs and longstanding political feuds all sharing the blame. https://t.co/Ks85Xyc6Nb— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) November 24, 2020
President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today announced new members of the White House staff who will serve in senior communications roles.— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 29, 2020
For the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women.https://t.co/SjWAWJg941
The inconvenience of elections sure does complicate democracy.
West Virginia was pretty much a bloodbath for downballot Democrats this year but State Delegate Brent Boggs handily won reelection to his 83% rural district in central WV. A member of the NRA, Boggs was first elected to the House in 1996. pic.twitter.com/x72DOugNSQ— Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) November 29, 2020
In fact, I decided to write a blog post about this:https://t.co/Q2JJID5GC1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 29, 2020
To the tune of Y. M. C. A !
Second year of Bloomberg’s Asia Richest Families list —Top 20 Control $463 Billion in Wealth. About 2/3 of the families see wealth drop but wealth of the Ambanis jumped more than $25 billion https://t.co/VZdfhSEBbb— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 29, 2020
Great speech. Dunno what will happen in this election, but I strongly believe that Black and Hispanic candidates doing economic populism is the path forward for Democrats. https://t.co/cQeecl7Nxm— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 28, 2020
The media finally clues in to medications that cause mental disturbances.
Trump moves to strip job protections from hundreds of White House budget analysts and other federal employees as he races to transform the career civil service on his way out. Via @Reinlwapo https://t.co/UpUoIEMMzm— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) November 28, 2020
Comments
some comments of interest in reply to Matt Stoller's tweet of Kuttner's American Prospect article:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 12:31pm
Biden-Harris Presidential Transition account just retweeted these:
and here is the tweet and link announcing the full team
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 12:42pm
Krugman:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 12:47pm