West Virginia was pretty much a bloodbath for downballot Democrats this year but State Delegate Brent Boggs handily won reelection to his 83% rural district in central WV. A member of the NRA, Boggs was first elected to the House in 1996. pic.twitter.com/x72DOugNSQ— Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) November 29, 2020
An Iranian nuclear scientist’s assassination will bolster the hand of Iranian hardliners who don’t want a renewed nuclear deal with the incoming Biden administration
"When modern autocrats look to destabilise their enemies, they go for the borderlands" – @dpatrikarakos on the rising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean being fuelled by Erdogan's dream of expansion https://t.co/meCgujK3Bw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) November 30, 2020
The assassinations of politicians have more than doubled in Brazil this year, with militias, drug gangs and longstanding political feuds all sharing the blame. https://t.co/Ks85Xyc6Nb— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) November 24, 2020
President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today announced new members of the White House staff who will serve in senior communications roles.— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 29, 2020
For the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women.https://t.co/SjWAWJg941
The inconvenience of elections sure does complicate democracy.
In fact, I decided to write a blog post about this:https://t.co/Q2JJID5GC1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 29, 2020
To the tune of Y. M. C. A !
Second year of Bloomberg’s Asia Richest Families list —Top 20 Control $463 Billion in Wealth. About 2/3 of the families see wealth drop but wealth of the Ambanis jumped more than $25 billion https://t.co/VZdfhSEBbb— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 29, 2020
Great speech. Dunno what will happen in this election, but I strongly believe that Black and Hispanic candidates doing economic populism is the path forward for Democrats. https://t.co/cQeecl7Nxm— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 28, 2020
The media finally clues in to medications that cause mental disturbances.
Trump moves to strip job protections from hundreds of White House budget analysts and other federal employees as he races to transform the career civil service on his way out. Via @Reinlwapo https://t.co/UpUoIEMMzm— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) November 28, 2020
NYT: As the Trump administration tries to complete its regulatory rollbacks, EPA staff, emboldened by the Biden victory, have moved to stand in the way. https://t.co/d4K5ZeYRjA— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 28, 2020
Two and a half months after the most costly wildfire season in Oregon history comes the flood—of federal dollars. https://t.co/HTxQeLm3Qt— Willamette Week (@wweek) November 25, 2020
A pre-election survey on strength of social networks found ”nearly 1 in 5 Americans (17%) reported having no one they were close with. Further, these socially disconnected voters were far more likely to view Trump positively and support his reelection…” https://t.co/dICikZsQoO pic.twitter.com/OYYm5ocmUs— Omar Wasow (@owasow) November 27, 2020
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 6:51pm
BUT
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 7:35pm
American voters might learn to elect an effective unified national government, competent to meet the challenges of this 21st century by 2036 - 2040, but by then it may be too late to make much of a difference.
by NCD on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 8:52pm
If Dems just breathed in and let Democrats who are members of the NRA or Democrats for Life compete in places like West Virginia, they could win big - have the sort of majorities they had back during Roosevelt/Truman.
by OrionXP (not verified) on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:10pm
According to this blog democrats do let them compete in places like West Virginia
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:44pm
And there's some that get elected. I think there's more possibility in the post-Trump era though.
by OrionXP (not verified) on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:51pm
Gun control and freedom of choice are generally parts of the party platform. A Republican opponent will obviously point that out even if the Democrats remain silent.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 10:21pm
Bernie Sanders had a good reputation with the NRA for most of his career. Vermont has really high gun ownership. He generally became cautious or quiet about the issue when running for president. The NRA switched up on him and generally cast him with gun control advocates at that point.
by OrionXP (not verified) on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 1:53am
If you're running in a conservative district or state you can run with conservative ideas. But to appeal to a national audience you have to appeal to the majority of the democratic voters most of whom are for gun control and are pro choice.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 2:14am
So rallies didn't help Trump?
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5fc44359c5b63d1b770d3758
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 2:44am