""Our audience has absolutely been radicalized," one longtime on-air staffer at Fox said"— Fabio Chiusi (@fabiochiusi) November 26, 2020
Fox News staffers thought Newsmax was a joke. But they're not laughing anymore -- @brianstelter https://t.co/XJb3QeVsa6
The assassinations of politicians have more than doubled in Brazil this year, with militias, drug gangs and longstanding political feuds all sharing the blame. https://t.co/Ks85Xyc6Nb— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) November 24, 2020
President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today announced new members of the White House staff who will serve in senior communications roles.— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 29, 2020
For the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women.https://t.co/SjWAWJg941
The inconvenience of elections sure does complicate democracy.
West Virginia was pretty much a bloodbath for downballot Democrats this year but State Delegate Brent Boggs handily won reelection to his 83% rural district in central WV. A member of the NRA, Boggs was first elected to the House in 1996. pic.twitter.com/x72DOugNSQ— Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) November 29, 2020
In fact, I decided to write a blog post about this:https://t.co/Q2JJID5GC1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 29, 2020
To the tune of Y. M. C. A !
Second year of Bloomberg’s Asia Richest Families list —Top 20 Control $463 Billion in Wealth. About 2/3 of the families see wealth drop but wealth of the Ambanis jumped more than $25 billion https://t.co/VZdfhSEBbb— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 29, 2020
Great speech. Dunno what will happen in this election, but I strongly believe that Black and Hispanic candidates doing economic populism is the path forward for Democrats. https://t.co/cQeecl7Nxm— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 28, 2020
The media finally clues in to medications that cause mental disturbances.
Trump moves to strip job protections from hundreds of White House budget analysts and other federal employees as he races to transform the career civil service on his way out. Via @Reinlwapo https://t.co/UpUoIEMMzm— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) November 28, 2020
NYT: As the Trump administration tries to complete its regulatory rollbacks, EPA staff, emboldened by the Biden victory, have moved to stand in the way. https://t.co/d4K5ZeYRjA— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 28, 2020
Two and a half months after the most costly wildfire season in Oregon history comes the flood—of federal dollars. https://t.co/HTxQeLm3Qt— Willamette Week (@wweek) November 25, 2020
A pre-election survey on strength of social networks found ”nearly 1 in 5 Americans (17%) reported having no one they were close with. Further, these socially disconnected voters were far more likely to view Trump positively and support his reelection…” https://t.co/dICikZsQoO pic.twitter.com/OYYm5ocmUs— Omar Wasow (@owasow) November 27, 2020
After Californians soundly reject racial preferences at the ballot, Dem activists are trying to fill government posts like they live in a Lebanese sectarian system https://t.co/OFKfWEk9ZZ— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 27, 2020
Comments
NewsMax has been around since at least the mid 2000s, so I'm not sure about this.
Aside from that, Trumpers probably think Tucker Carlson, along with a lot of Fox News, are Joe Scarboroughs or Shepherd Smiths in the making (a Joe Biden presidency is uniquely poised to attract reasonable people with a conservative disposition) and they need a new media outlet full of mean looking white people and a name that sounds like a nutritional supplement.
by Orion on Sat, 11/28/2020 - 2:04am
well, the Murdoch's put the kabosh on feeding Trump election conspiracies on all their news media--apparently they don't want the masses riled to the state of not trusting democracy--so the most fervent crazy Trumpkins have seriously revolted, and the older ones that don't do Parler have to have a place to go. Newsmax happy to fill the gap feeding Trump fans, is what Stelter is pointing out, among other things. And Trump has started to tweet them I noticed.
I even read an article that Murdoch was thinking of paying Trump off to go away--like $100M--some gossipy place like Vanity Fair, he's such a problem.
I figure that the Fox TV news demographic was getting so old anyways that they were starting to have to do something to get a different audience to sell to advertisers and this is just pushing them.
His Sky News is doing better without celeb talking head pundits and more "just news" with a conservative slant. a Gen X relative that is center right that doesn't like Trump but is pro some Trump policies like protectionism and cutting immigration told me the other ay he watches Australian Sky News cause he can't abide any of the American choices.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/28/2020 - 4:27am
It's very real: Newsmax has found a business opportunity in feeding Trump supporters the baseless theory that the president could still win the election, Ben Smith writes.
Continue reading the main story by Ben Smith @ nytimes.com, Nov. 29
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 11:41pm