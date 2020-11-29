Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The inconvenience of elections sure does complicate democracy.
The assassinations of politicians have more than doubled in Brazil this year, with militias, drug gangs and longstanding political feuds all sharing the blame. https://t.co/Ks85Xyc6Nb— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) November 24, 2020
President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today announced new members of the White House staff who will serve in senior communications roles.— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 29, 2020
For the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women.https://t.co/SjWAWJg941
The inconvenience of elections sure does complicate democracy.
West Virginia was pretty much a bloodbath for downballot Democrats this year but State Delegate Brent Boggs handily won reelection to his 83% rural district in central WV. A member of the NRA, Boggs was first elected to the House in 1996. pic.twitter.com/x72DOugNSQ— Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) November 29, 2020
In fact, I decided to write a blog post about this:https://t.co/Q2JJID5GC1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 29, 2020
To the tune of Y. M. C. A !
Second year of Bloomberg’s Asia Richest Families list —Top 20 Control $463 Billion in Wealth. About 2/3 of the families see wealth drop but wealth of the Ambanis jumped more than $25 billion https://t.co/VZdfhSEBbb— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 29, 2020
Great speech. Dunno what will happen in this election, but I strongly believe that Black and Hispanic candidates doing economic populism is the path forward for Democrats. https://t.co/cQeecl7Nxm— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 28, 2020
The media finally clues in to medications that cause mental disturbances.
Trump moves to strip job protections from hundreds of White House budget analysts and other federal employees as he races to transform the career civil service on his way out. Via @Reinlwapo https://t.co/UpUoIEMMzm— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) November 28, 2020
NYT: As the Trump administration tries to complete its regulatory rollbacks, EPA staff, emboldened by the Biden victory, have moved to stand in the way. https://t.co/d4K5ZeYRjA— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 28, 2020
Two and a half months after the most costly wildfire season in Oregon history comes the flood—of federal dollars. https://t.co/HTxQeLm3Qt— Willamette Week (@wweek) November 25, 2020
A pre-election survey on strength of social networks found ”nearly 1 in 5 Americans (17%) reported having no one they were close with. Further, these socially disconnected voters were far more likely to view Trump positively and support his reelection…” https://t.co/dICikZsQoO pic.twitter.com/OYYm5ocmUs— Omar Wasow (@owasow) November 27, 2020
After Californians soundly reject racial preferences at the ballot, Dem activists are trying to fill government posts like they live in a Lebanese sectarian system https://t.co/OFKfWEk9ZZ— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 27, 2020
""Our audience has absolutely been radicalized," one longtime on-air staffer at Fox said"— Fabio Chiusi (@fabiochiusi) November 26, 2020
Fox News staffers thought Newsmax was a joke. But they're not laughing anymore -- @brianstelter https://t.co/XJb3QeVsa6
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The following synopsis of Venezuela's situation comes from a link within the article.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:07pm
"By mid-2019, over four million Venezuelans, around 13 percent of the country's population, had emigrated since the revolution began in 1999.[24][7][25] The United Nations predicted that by the end of 2019, there would have been over 5 million recorded emigrants during the Venezuelan crisis, over 15% of the population"
2 Causes
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:24pm
Yeah, times are tough there for sure and getting worse daily by most accounts. Your links number 1, 3, and 4, are all exasperated by number 2. Number 2 would be struggling anyway because of the price of oil but sanctions imposed by the U.S. are crushing it. And deliberately crushing that economy means killing people and imposing misery on much of the remaining population. In that sort of situation crime will spike anywhere, access to healthcare will get worse, and crackdowns will become frequent.
That said, your response has little direct connection to what the article charges.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:43pm
"holding sham votes watched over by impressed international observers."
Independent international observers were not on hand, and a crackdown on critics left several of them unable to participate.
"with a larger share of the electorate than Trump in 2016 or Obama in 2012,"
Opposition leaders called for a boycott of the election, and that, combined with the disillusionment of many longtime government supporters, meant the turnout was exceptionally low.
"presided over by a dictator who was elected twice"
Venezuela’s Supreme Court is demonstrating its lack of independence by appointing government supporters to leadership positions in three opposition parties and to the National Electoral Council, Human Rights Watch said today. In doing so, it is undermining Venezuelans’ rights to free and fair elections and freedom of association.
“When a judiciary that answers to Maduro decapitates opposition political parties that represent dissenting voices, it undermines the rights of all Venezuelans, dispensing with even the pretense of a democratic process,” said José Miguel Vivanco, Americas director at Human Rights Watch. “Venezuelans’ right to vote for their preferred candidates requires a free and fair election in which all parties and candidates have a reasonable opportunity to present their ideas to the electorate.”
On July 1, the Venezuelan authorities announced that they will hold legislative elections on December 6 to fill 277 seats in the National Assembly, increasing the total number of seats by 110, from the current 167 seats. The move appears to be a first step toward packing the legislative branch.
Mr. Maduro’s stifling of dissent and targeting of the opposition has been widely reported. Since 2014, Human Rights Watch says, it has documented hundreds of cases of mistreatment of government opponents, including at least 31 cases of torture.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:53pm
You studiously avoid dealing with what the U.S. is doing. I think the old adage of 'first do no harm' should apply. If you have a defense of or a justification for what the U.S. doing in Venezuela I would be interested in hearing it.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 10:23pm
First we have to get the story and analysis from as unbiased sources as possible or at least from several sources with differing spin. Your links read as propaganda to me, worse than one sided. That's an unproductive way to begin. At this point the thing to do is offer a competing narrative.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 10:50pm
Ironic megadittoes. (Struck me as written as if he thinks we still have as President Bush.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 10:59pm
First we have to get the story and analysis from as unbiased sources as possible or at least from several sources with differing spin.
Agreed and that is not always easy. Wikileaks provides an example. We all use it as you have done as your source in this case. What is becoming more apparent all the time is that because of wikileaks open editing any politically charged issue can be distorted by a dedicated few. Here and here are two parts of a report that is worth considering before you bet the ranch that you have a balanced view based on what you read there.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 11:14pm
I used Wikipedia as the source for info just on the refugee crisis. It's pretty basic and well know so I didn't search for the numbers in more authoritative link. In my other post I linked the NYT and Human Rights Watch. I wouldn't use wikipedia for that more controversial analysis.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 11:43pm
So the U.S. is doubling down on policies that are indisputably known to be killing people in Venezuela and you respond every time I bring it up but you just don't have enough information yet to make your own judgment as to whether the policies of our government are smart or justified or legal or moral or ... ...? We do not have to agree on which sources are best or most legitimate for you to come to your own opinion.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 11:44pm
what you had is a gang that can't shoot straight:
and without him and with the commander-in-chief consumed with proving his own election was stolen and even suggesting Venezuela is involved somehow, their aim is no doubt worse
here's some of the latest news:
Methinks Roger Harris needs to realize the hegemon has been changed, there's little there there, all hat no cattle
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 10:18pm