Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The inconvenience of elections sure does complicate democracy.
West Virginia was pretty much a bloodbath for downballot Democrats this year but State Delegate Brent Boggs handily won reelection to his 83% rural district in central WV. A member of the NRA, Boggs was first elected to the House in 1996. pic.twitter.com/x72DOugNSQ— Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) November 29, 2020
In fact, I decided to write a blog post about this:https://t.co/Q2JJID5GC1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 29, 2020
To the tune of Y. M. C. A !
Second year of Bloomberg’s Asia Richest Families list —Top 20 Control $463 Billion in Wealth. About 2/3 of the families see wealth drop but wealth of the Ambanis jumped more than $25 billion https://t.co/VZdfhSEBbb— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 29, 2020
Great speech. Dunno what will happen in this election, but I strongly believe that Black and Hispanic candidates doing economic populism is the path forward for Democrats. https://t.co/cQeecl7Nxm— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 28, 2020
The media finally clues in to medications that cause mental disturbances.
Trump moves to strip job protections from hundreds of White House budget analysts and other federal employees as he races to transform the career civil service on his way out. Via @Reinlwapo https://t.co/UpUoIEMMzm— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) November 28, 2020
NYT: As the Trump administration tries to complete its regulatory rollbacks, EPA staff, emboldened by the Biden victory, have moved to stand in the way. https://t.co/d4K5ZeYRjA— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 28, 2020
Two and a half months after the most costly wildfire season in Oregon history comes the flood—of federal dollars. https://t.co/HTxQeLm3Qt— Willamette Week (@wweek) November 25, 2020
A pre-election survey on strength of social networks found ”nearly 1 in 5 Americans (17%) reported having no one they were close with. Further, these socially disconnected voters were far more likely to view Trump positively and support his reelection…” https://t.co/dICikZsQoO pic.twitter.com/OYYm5ocmUs— Omar Wasow (@owasow) November 27, 2020
After Californians soundly reject racial preferences at the ballot, Dem activists are trying to fill government posts like they live in a Lebanese sectarian system https://t.co/OFKfWEk9ZZ— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 27, 2020
""Our audience has absolutely been radicalized," one longtime on-air staffer at Fox said"— Fabio Chiusi (@fabiochiusi) November 26, 2020
Fox News staffers thought Newsmax was a joke. But they're not laughing anymore -- @brianstelter https://t.co/XJb3QeVsa6
Evictions have led to hundreds of thousands of extra Covid cases https://t.co/0gRavVCAY7— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) November 27, 2020
Trump's denialism worked
Mr. Trump abdicated responsibility, shifting the burden onto states and municipalities with busted budgets. He then waged a war of words against governors and mayors — especially Democrats — who refused to risk their citizens’ lives by allowing economic and social activity to resume.
He spurred his supporters to make light of the danger of infection, made the churlish refusal to wear masks into an emblem of emancipation from the despotism of experts and turned public health restrictions on businesses, schools and social gatherings into a tyrannical conspiracy to steal power by damaging the economy and his re-election prospects.
The following synopsis of Venezuela's situation comes from a link within the article.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:07pm
"By mid-2019, over four million Venezuelans, around 13 percent of the country's population, had emigrated since the revolution began in 1999.[24][7][25] The United Nations predicted that by the end of 2019, there would have been over 5 million recorded emigrants during the Venezuelan crisis, over 15% of the population"
2 Causes
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:24pm
Yeah, times are tough there for sure and getting worse daily by most accounts. Your links number 1, 3, and 4, are all exasperated by number 2. Number 2 would be struggling anyway because of the price of oil but sanctions imposed by the U.S. are crushing it. And deliberately crushing that economy means killing people and imposing misery on much of the remaining population. In that sort of situation crime will spike anywhere, access to healthcare will get worse, and crackdowns will become frequent.
That said, your response has little direct connection to what the article charges.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:43pm
"holding sham votes watched over by impressed international observers."
Independent international observers were not on hand, and a crackdown on critics left several of them unable to participate.
"with a larger share of the electorate than Trump in 2016 or Obama in 2012,"
Opposition leaders called for a boycott of the election, and that, combined with the disillusionment of many longtime government supporters, meant the turnout was exceptionally low.
"presided over by a dictator who was elected twice"
Venezuela’s Supreme Court is demonstrating its lack of independence by appointing government supporters to leadership positions in three opposition parties and to the National Electoral Council, Human Rights Watch said today. In doing so, it is undermining Venezuelans’ rights to free and fair elections and freedom of association.
Mr. Maduro’s stifling of dissent and targeting of the opposition has been widely reported. Since 2014, Human Rights Watch says, it has documented hundreds of cases of mistreatment of government opponents, including at least 31 cases of torture.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/29/2020 - 9:42pm