    By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 11:57am |

    Turkish-Russian hegemony scored a majore Victory - but we're still counting votes and waiting for a loser to cry "Uncle", so we may not have noticed.

    If a territory falls in the woods, and we're too busy playing post-mortem blame games and who caused the success, did it really fall?

    W/o further adieu, the late great Karabakh entity - conflicted, but with some historical claims to existence (certainly more recent than some recreated nation-state). Like Crimea, might makes right quicker than detente.

    So where does that leave us? Or the newly formulated Biden government as it confronts the post-Brixit Euro-Mideast playing field? Caspian's not a friendly ghost.

    https://www.ips-journal.eu/topics/security-and-defence/the-nagarno-karab...

     

    Comments

    Ethiopia: last comment I posted on my news thread on topic, 11/21 thru 11/25, was a tweet, it might behoove everyone to notice it


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:51pm

    Hindu-Muslim kissing scandal

    https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/23/media/a-suitable-boy-netflix-india-in...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 1:25am

    Germany tests Hydrogen trains

    https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/23/business/hydrogen-train-siemens/index...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 1:36am

    It's unfair to go by looks alone, but this woman just comes across as a nice person - i guess fits my American standards lens perhaps - and then you read what she's going through just trying to push a basic freedom. Heartbreaking.

    I mean, this isn't Pussy Riot rabble rousing - it's just the right to go to the DMV and get your license. But they're stuck in another era (with out gov's support, sadly - at least we swapped administrations)


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 10:53am

    geez....Thanks for posting that. I hadn't been paying much attention to them lately; really still running a tight ship over there, aren't they? With things really speeding up on the electric car front, what are they going to do when oil is $1 a barrel?


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:10am

    Ride women, it seems...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:14am

    wow


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:06am

    nobody gets into Thailand until this summer:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:09am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:13am

    Russian intrigue in Africa

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/27/revealed-un-sudan-experts-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 4:43am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 2:08pm

    Here's Iranian protesters blaming the U.S. and the IAEA, I guess Israel and IAEA are still considered puppets of the US hegemon among certain circles there


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:38pm

    Uh, more like Israel did the work & Trump just applauded.
    Kinda like Saudis did the bonesawing.
    Turks took out the Kurds.
    Russians occupied Azov Sea & dropped chemical weapons on civilians in Syria.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/28/2020 - 5:16am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 4:29pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 2:13pm

    Japan has no answers:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/28/2020 - 2:09am

