Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
It seems he conceded back in July. :P
""Our audience has absolutely been radicalized," one longtime on-air staffer at Fox said"— Fabio Chiusi (@fabiochiusi) November 26, 2020
Fox News staffers thought Newsmax was a joke. But they're not laughing anymore -- @brianstelter https://t.co/XJb3QeVsa6
Evictions have led to hundreds of thousands of extra Covid cases https://t.co/0gRavVCAY7— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) November 27, 2020
Trump's denialism worked
Mr. Trump abdicated responsibility, shifting the burden onto states and municipalities with busted budgets. He then waged a war of words against governors and mayors — especially Democrats — who refused to risk their citizens’ lives by allowing economic and social activity to resume.
He spurred his supporters to make light of the danger of infection, made the churlish refusal to wear masks into an emblem of emancipation from the despotism of experts and turned public health restrictions on businesses, schools and social gatherings into a tyrannical conspiracy to steal power by damaging the economy and his re-election prospects.
The demands emerging from this summer’s protests have exposed tensions among Democrats, as the country’s needs dwarf the best of what Joe Biden has put on the table
By Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor @ NewYorker.com, Nov. 9 (...an assistant professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and the author of several books...)
It seems he conceded back in July. :P
While centrists laud Flounoy for decades of experience and ability to cater to the middle, progressives lambast her consulting work and ties to defense contractors, as well as what they consider her role in perpetuating the United States’ “forever wars.”https://t.co/WxkvyLwmPE— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) November 26, 2020
“This is the great drama of the Democratic Party. They are the party of the one percent. They are also the party of expropriating the one percent.”— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 26, 2020
As David Shor has pointed out, it is in fact that donor class that is pulling the party left... https://t.co/GO09noybyW
Facebook is reportedly attempting to curry favor with Joe Biden and his incoming administration by planning a series of campaigns promoting top-line items on the president-elect’s agenda https://t.co/JHwurfTM54— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 25, 2020
Oh boy! Or as Jolly Roger used to say: "precious blood of sweet baby jesus!" Not The Onion; freebie access to Bloomberg report via MSN.com, 3 hrs. ago
Trump Plans to Attend Republican Election Hearing With Giuliani https://t.co/Cnoxm3oSKq— J. W. (@wolfjon4) November 25, 2020
Important to report developments like this when they’re confirmed, but also the least surprising news— Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 25, 2020
Expect a pardon for Charlie Kushner (Jared’s dad) and a pardon for Roger Stone who received a commutation earlier this year
Also look for a preemptive pardon for Rudy Giuliani. https://t.co/RkYmaUFT8X
Distrust of Medical Industrial Complex
To be clear: Getting vaccinated is probably the best shot we all have at protecting ourselves and each other from this horrific virus. Modern vaccines are a medical miracle, and I know I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as I possibly can, for two simple reasons: I don’t want to get covid-19, and I don’t want to spread the disease to anyone else.
"Not only is it the first time you have had an interracial couple at the highest levels of power, but it’s a White male who is saying my Black wife’s job is so important that I’m willing as a White man to give up my job in service of that."https://t.co/iJsamEcBK8— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 23, 2020
What a weird fight to pick. Reed is being attacked by the left for serving as a staffer on a bipartisan blue ribbon commission years ago rather than being applauded as one of the key policy architects of the most progressive agenda in modern history. https://t.co/2ib1Me4jbz— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 25, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-election/trump-bide...
by Orion on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:25pm
but in Sept. he was thimking again about what that would mean:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 1:16am
Meanwhile Thanksgiving evening he's absolutely flipping out over not being able to manipulate Twitter like he used to do with NYPost's Page Six in the 1980's:
All he ever wanted to do is be his own P.R. agent. and spin tales about self.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 1:28am
more on that, retweeted by Meidas Touch:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 1:49am
More important, our team is sending out signals that it's time - Rise Up, Les Enfants de la Patrie! To the Bastille!
Trending:
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 1:53am
It's all on Drumpf now he's going to have to make up even more spectacular stories if he wants to keep the meme going:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 2:37pm
uh oh getting real now:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:19pm
Uh, isn't this what Bannon got busted for largely?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:23pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 4:03pm
Uh, we came close to a fascist takeover.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 5:22pm
It is a case of the fellow travelers being more important than the market meat. Trump is a swinging door, not the packages moving through the opening. Enough people decided the party is over.
"My good man, pull the car over here."
"But we are on the bridge, sir."
"Perfect."
by moat on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 5:54pm
I don't really agree, I'm more with her. Though it does all depend on what your definition of "fascist" is, of course. If it had been Pence instead, for example, many might call him fascist, possibly even more so than Trump. I don't use the term that broadly. Trump is a populist demagogue into it for narcissist reasons who basically wasn't able to enact much of what he promised because he was an incompetent at running a real estate business organization much less a huge fascist machine. Only thing he ended up doing is Grover Norquist's wet dream of sabotaging Federal government to nearly its death. Fascists are pretty damn competent runners of big government machines. Even things like sending Federal goons in to quell protests--are those protesters still not on the streets? Another #FAIL as they say on Twitter.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 7:04pm
Ok, we came close to a shithead takeover. I really don't care what it's called or its exact pedigree. I care about the effect.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 7:38pm