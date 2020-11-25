Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Turkish-Russian hegemony scored a majore Victory - but we're still counting votes and waiting for a loser to cry "Uncle", so we may not have noticed.
If a territory falls in the woods, and we're too busy playing post-mortem blame games and who caused the success, did it really fall?
W/o further adieu, the late great Karabakh entity - conflicted, but with some historical claims to existence (certainly more recent than some recreated nation-state). Like Crimea, might makes right quicker than detente.
So where does that leave us? Or the newly formulated Biden government as it confronts the post-Brixit Euro-Mideast playing field? Caspian's not a friendly ghost.
https://www.ips-journal.eu/topics/security-and-defence/the-nagarno-karab...
Ethiopia: last comment I posted on my news thread on topic, 11/21 thru 11/25, was a tweet, it might behoove everyone to notice it
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:51pm
Hindu-Muslim kissing scandal
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/23/media/a-suitable-boy-netflix-india-in...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 1:25am
Germany tests Hydrogen trains
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/23/business/hydrogen-train-siemens/index...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 1:36am
It's unfair to go by looks alone, but this woman just comes across as a nice person - i guess fits my American standards lens perhaps - and then you read what she's going through just trying to push a basic freedom. Heartbreaking.
I mean, this isn't Pussy Riot rabble rousing - it's just the right to go to the DMV and get your license. But they're stuck in another era (with out gov's support, sadly - at least we swapped administrations)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 10:53am
geez....Thanks for posting that. I hadn't been paying much attention to them lately; really still running a tight ship over there, aren't they? With things really speeding up on the electric car front, what are they going to do when oil is $1 a barrel?
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:10am
Ride women, it seems...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:14am
wow
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:06am
nobody gets into Thailand until this summer:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:09am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:13am