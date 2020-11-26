Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
“This is the great drama of the Democratic Party. They are the party of the one percent. They are also the party of expropriating the one percent.”— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 26, 2020
As David Shor has pointed out, it is in fact that donor class that is pulling the party left... https://t.co/GO09noybyW
The demands emerging from this summer’s protests have exposed tensions among Democrats, as the country’s needs dwarf the best of what Joe Biden has put on the table
By Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor @ NewYorker.com, Nov. 9 (...an assistant professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and the author of several books...)
It seems he conceded back in July. :P
While centrists laud Flounoy for decades of experience and ability to cater to the middle, progressives lambast her consulting work and ties to defense contractors, as well as what they consider her role in perpetuating the United States’ “forever wars.”https://t.co/WxkvyLwmPE— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) November 26, 2020
Facebook is reportedly attempting to curry favor with Joe Biden and his incoming administration by planning a series of campaigns promoting top-line items on the president-elect’s agenda https://t.co/JHwurfTM54— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 25, 2020
Oh boy! Or as Jolly Roger used to say: "precious blood of sweet baby jesus!" Not The Onion; freebie access to Bloomberg report via MSN.com, 3 hrs. ago
Trump Plans to Attend Republican Election Hearing With Giuliani https://t.co/Cnoxm3oSKq— J. W. (@wolfjon4) November 25, 2020
Important to report developments like this when they’re confirmed, but also the least surprising news— Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 25, 2020
Expect a pardon for Charlie Kushner (Jared’s dad) and a pardon for Roger Stone who received a commutation earlier this year
Also look for a preemptive pardon for Rudy Giuliani. https://t.co/RkYmaUFT8X
Distrust of Medical Industrial Complex
To be clear: Getting vaccinated is probably the best shot we all have at protecting ourselves and each other from this horrific virus. Modern vaccines are a medical miracle, and I know I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as I possibly can, for two simple reasons: I don’t want to get covid-19, and I don’t want to spread the disease to anyone else.
"Not only is it the first time you have had an interracial couple at the highest levels of power, but it’s a White male who is saying my Black wife’s job is so important that I’m willing as a White man to give up my job in service of that."https://t.co/iJsamEcBK8— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 23, 2020
What a weird fight to pick. Reed is being attacked by the left for serving as a staffer on a bipartisan blue ribbon commission years ago rather than being applauded as one of the key policy architects of the most progressive agenda in modern history. https://t.co/2ib1Me4jbz— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 25, 2020
From the WaPo
At issue is the National Defense Authorization Act, the yearly bill that funds America’s military colossus. For 58 straight years it has never failed to pass; this year’s version spends $740 billion. Members of Congress are determined to pass it next month in the lame-duck session.
From the NYT
When the Biden administration takes office in 2021, it will face a unique, fraught decision: Should Donald Trump be criminally investigated and prosecuted?
Any renewed investigative activity or a criminal prosecution would further divide the country and stoke claims that the Justice Department was merely exacting revenge. An investigation and trial would be a spectacle that would surely consume the administration’s energy.
But as painful and hard as it may be for the country, I believe the next attorney general should investigate Mr. Trump and, if warranted, prosecute him for potential federal crimes.
BURN IT DOWN: The group becomes the latest in a growing list of Trump backers who are encouraging people to either not vote in the runoffs or write in the president’s name.
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 12:45pm
Liked Caldwell's piece a lot, as I did 2 of Shor's. Now i get to figger out where I'm missing the conflicts in their assessments.
I did like the perception of Biden as a "do nothing McClellan" who will eventually need to do something, but not as quick as people think. Along with that brief note:
which should but won't stun people who think there was only 1 single issue at play.
Tom Sawyer, er Steyer - where have I heard that name... He blew his cred as a donor who made things happen to an overentitped candidate with not enough ideas, charisma and name recognition.
The description of South Carolina's non-urban landscape is nice and germane.
The description of the economy a nd the other factors that would have given Trump an easy win if not for Covid is frightening. Even more frightening is the little good Trump did responding to Covid (or intentional malpractice), yet it *also* was almost enough.
We dodged not a bullet, but an atom bomb or at least a messy shrapnelled-up IED. If this was a cinema, I'd be looking at my watch to see if the horror movie tails out here, or is just winding up for the even scarier part II. But we don't have that info. I'm going with the "just gear the economy to spread money out to lots and lots of voters", a bitcoin chicken in every pot. It's like the ugly joke, "i carefully evaluated all the job candidates, and hired the one with the biggest tits". Yet here, it's largely "the one who gives me the biggest kickback". With the caveat "but doesn't give me the clap". Seems politics is pretty simple after all.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 1:46pm
I was especially entranced by the David Shor piece from mid-July "David Shor’s Unified Theory of American Politics", hadnt' seen it before.It's real long but lots of secret campaign operative truths were told in there that were born out in November. I feel almost as if it's a waste of time to discuss anything related with anyone who hasn't read it with care first. For example, stuff like this excerpt about reality that counters a lot of the crap one ends up wasting time reading and debating, you start here instead or fuggedaboutit. This is global:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:46pm
The last sentences in the above excerpt starts another one of many really trenchant points made. That basically explains many things--that while you need a moderate to win the presidency, Congress can end up swinging back and forth more radically in mid-terms.
And in sections before that excerpt, why Obama-to-Trump and Romney-to-Clinton voters are the important ones that you spend the most money and time on and forget the rest. They're not partisans, that's rare and valuable.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:54pm
also LOVE this, it's so true simply because so few pay attention to what's going on in their statehouses but they are actually doing most of the stuff that affects daily lives the most:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:57pm
Now, class - apply that lesson.
Why do people at state level approve of and tolerate DeSantis, who's presided over horrid levels of Covid breakout while claiming it'd be done by Memorial Day?
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5fc04d82c5b68ca87f82d5b8
I'm afraid i was goofing off rolling a speed in the back row, so so still don't quite understand.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 2:01am
Trump appealed to a conglomerate of people who were kept out or living in the past - Democrats largely are made up of various people who see the future coming and have differing ideas about how to deal with it. (Hillary and her team were also living in the past but that's a side note.)
https://americanaffairsjournal.org/2020/08/toward-the-next-frontier-the-case-for-a-new-liberal-nationalism/
by Orion on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 3:24pm